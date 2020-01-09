Red Cross supports civilians affected by West Darfur violence

January 8, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said providing Essential Household Items (EHIs) to over seven thousand people displaced by the recent tribal violence in Darfur.
The ICRC on Wednesday said they distributed 1’300 tarpaulins, 2’600 mosquito nets, 3’900 blankets, and 1’300 sleeping mats to those who had been displaced after the tribal clashes in El Geneina by the end of December 2019.
Also, 1’300 buckets are provided for displaced persons to enable them to carry out basic household chores, said the international group.
The families that are receiving ICRC assistance have fled four IDPs camps in El Geneina including Krending, Bab al-Jennan, Dar Al Salam and Dar Alnaiem besides some villages.
"We are also providing urgent medical supplies to enhance the capacity of the Al Geneina Teaching Hospital to care for injured persons," said Pascal Cuttat, Head of the ICRC Delegation in Sudan.
Over fifty people were killed during the intercommunal clashes in El Geneina and 250 people were injured.
The Red Cross has deployed a multidisciplinary team in the state for more assessment to determine further needs among the civilians affected by the recent tribal violence.
(ST)
