 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 9 January 2020

Red Cross supports civilians affected by West Darfur violence

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Residents of Krinding IDP camp gather around the burned remains of makeshift structures in Geneina, Sudan (AP photo)

January 8, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said providing Essential Household Items (EHIs) to over seven thousand people displaced by the recent tribal violence in Darfur.

The ICRC on Wednesday said they distributed 1’300 tarpaulins, 2’600 mosquito nets, 3’900 blankets, and 1’300 sleeping mats to those who had been displaced after the tribal clashes in El Geneina by the end of December 2019.

Also, 1’300 buckets are provided for displaced persons to enable them to carry out basic household chores, said the international group.

The families that are receiving ICRC assistance have fled four IDPs camps in El Geneina including Krending, Bab al-Jennan, Dar Al Salam and Dar Alnaiem besides some villages.

"We are also providing urgent medical supplies to enhance the capacity of the Al Geneina Teaching Hospital to care for injured persons," said Pascal Cuttat, Head of the ICRC Delegation in Sudan.

Over fifty people were killed during the intercommunal clashes in El Geneina and 250 people were injured.

The Red Cross has deployed a multidisciplinary team in the state for more assessment to determine further needs among the civilians affected by the recent tribal violence.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Environmental effects of oil spills in South Sudan’s Unity (2-2) 2020-01-09 06:35:08 By Peter Reat Gatkuoth When pipelines are built, regulated, controlled and maintained as necessary by international and national legislation, they can be safe environmentally according to (...)

Environmental effects of oil spills in South Sudan’s Unity (1-2) 2020-01-08 12:54:09 By Peter Reat Gatkuoth “Environment is one of the facets of life that requires utmost attention. The relationship between man (human being) and the environment is one that is reciprocal in a (...)

Stop Darfur’s bleeding 2020-01-07 04:12:46 By Suliman Baldo New Year’s Day spelt death and despair for the people of West Darfur. Following the intensification of clashes between elements from Arab and non-Arab Massalit ethnic groups (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.