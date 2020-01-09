 
 
 
China, Sudan say bilateral relations not affected by regime change in Khartoum

Sudan's Foreign Ministry- Khartoum (SUNA photo)
January 8, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan and China reaffirmed the strength of bilateral relations saying they are not affected by the political changes that took place in Sudan following the overthrow of former President Omer al-Bashir.

The Assistant Undersecretary of the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ilham Ibrahim Wednesday discussed relations between the two countries with the Minister plenipotentiary at the Department of Western Asia and North Africa of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Liu Yong Feng.

The visiting Chinese diplomat announced that "the visit came in the framework of maintaining friendship between the two countries, as China considers Sudan a partner and friend," according to a statement released by the Sudanese foreign ministry.

Feng "expressed her happiness that the relations were not affected by the change in the country, and hoped that security and stability would prevail throughout Sudan".

She further stressed China’s commitment to supporting Sudan in all fields.

Until 2010, China relied on Sudan as its sixth-largest source of oil imports and was one of the main weapons providers to the internationally isolated former regime.

In November 2019, China launched a Sudanese satellite, the Sudan Remote Sensing Satellite (SRSS-1), to carry out researches in military, economic and space technology.

The joint project was negotiated under the rule of the former regime.

Following the regime change in April 2019, the foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang in Beijing said China will continue to maintain and develop friendly cooperative relations with Sudan.

"China always adheres to the principle of non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs and believes that Sudan is capable of handling its internal affairs and safeguarding national peace and stability," Kang said.

(ST)

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

