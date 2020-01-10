 
 
 
SRF team in North Darfur for selection of stakeholders delegates

January 9, 2019 (EL-FASHER) - A delegation from the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF)-Darfur track arrived on Thursday in El Fasher the capital of North Darfur, to take part in the selection of the representatives of stakeholders in the talks for peace in western Sudan region.

JPEG - 39.1 kb
A UNAMID police adviser interacts with community leaders during a routine patrol in the ZamZam camp for the internally displaced near El Fasher, North Darfur. (Photo UNAMID/Ali Aloita).

The Sudanese government and the armed groups participating in the peace process, the peace commission and the UNAMID agreed on 18 December 2019 to form a joint committee to visit Darfur IDPs camps and to hold a conference in El Fasher for all the stakeholders including civil society groups.

Upon their arrival, the delegation members met with the North Darfur Governor Maj Gen Malik al-Tayeb Khojali, who pointed out to the importance of the participation of stakeholders from the displaced and refugees in the peace negotiations to express their issues and problems in full freedom and transparency.

The four groups taking part in the peace process are; the Sudan Liberation Movement-Transitional Council, the Sudan Liberation Movement-Minni Minnawi, the Justice and Equality Movement and the Sudan Liberation Forces Alliance.

For his part, the Committee member Saif al-Din Issa Abdel-Mawla stated that the committee met with the leaders of the displaced, Native Administrations, nomadic leaders and civil society groups who have expressed their willingness to participate in the negotiation process.

Abdel-Mawla said that the committee will visit all the IDPs camps in the five states of Darfur and hold inclusive meetings to select the IDPs representatives who will participate in peace talks in Juba.

The UNAMID will transport the stakeholders and cover their stay in Juba during the talks.

(ST)

