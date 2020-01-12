 
 
 
Sant Egidio brokers meeting for peace in South Sudan between govt, holdout groups

Thomas Cirilo hold pres conference with Sant Egidio officials in Rome on 20 Nov 2019 (S Egidio photo)January 11, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudanese government and three opposition holdout groups have launched discussions on peace in the country organized by the Roman Catholic Sant’ Egidio peace group.

The five-day meeting discusses ways to bring the South Sudan Opposition Alliance led by Thomas Cirilo, South Sudan United Front/ Army, under the leadership of General Paul Malong Awan Anei; and Pagan Amum, the leader of Former Detainees group.

The government’s delegation is led by the former Foreign Minister Barnaba Marial Benjamin who is flanked by the cabinet minister Elia Lomuoro and the head of the National Security Service Akol Koor Kuc.

Several sources confirmed to Sudan Tribune the meeting which started on Friday and is expected to end on Tuesday 14 January.

Last November Cirilo was in Rome for meetings with Sant Edigio officials on ways to reach a negotiated settlement for the armed conflict in the country.

At the end of his two-day discussions, he issued a statement on 20 November 2019 calling on Sant’ Egidio to engage with his alliance, the government and other signatories of the revitalized peace agreement from one side and the regional and international partners on the other side to "make this dialogue process a success".

In a meeting held in Rome during his visit to Rome in March 2019, President Salva Kiir encouraged Sant’Egidio to continue its efforts for an inclusive peace in his country.

Last November, President Salva Kiir and his main peace partner Riek Machar agreed to delay the formation of the transitional national unity government until next February.

  • 12 January 08:16, by Eastern

    Has Akol Koor Kuc become a KOUR KOO...! As some bastard on this forum wants to insinuate?! Rome is very far; the theatre is right here in South Sudan. I don’t expect many a feeble minds to grasp this...!!!

    repondre message

    • 12 January 08:48, by South South

      All these 3 guys are living outside South Sudan. Cirillo, the thief is hiding in Addis, others are in Kenya and USA. We will welcome them back to South Sudan, no one has hard feeling about them. Join the peace, it’s the right thing to do and get your share.

      repondre message

      • 12 January 08:58, by South South

        Elia Lomuoro is in Rome right now, where are those shit sanctions of USA to stop him from carrying out his duties? Kurkoo who were laughing are nothing but Kurkoo only.

        repondre message

  • 12 January 11:30, by Eastern

    Real peace will require jenge to return home from Sudan and Uganda; just like it happened after signing of the CPA...A peace agreement that is problematic to implement leaving Bor to move to the outskirts of Juba in Sherikat is just Kurkoo....Going to Khartoum, Rome, etc won’t change a thing..!!!

    repondre message

    • 12 January 12:10, by South South

      Kurkoo, come February deadline, we will form one of the strongest government of national unity in South Sudan, that’s one part of the pictures. other part of the pictures is that, anyone who will be out from February government is a Kurkoo and will be crushed, the end.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



