Dubai’s real estate firm launches property expo in Addis Ababa



By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

January 11, 2020 (ADDIS ABABA) - Dubai’s luxury housing developer, DAMAC Real Estate, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, launched its "Dubai Property Expo 2020" in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa as the firm eyes to expand its business to potentially targeted African countries.

The two-day Property Expo event launched today is being held at Hyatt Regency hotel located at Meskal square in the heart of Addis Ababa.

DAMAC is a leading private real estate and property development company, based in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The company has been at the forefront of the Gulf countries and the Middle East’s luxury real estate market since 2002.

The company operates internationally delivering luxury residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region, and has a presence in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Oman, Lebanon and the United Kingdom.

Today’s launch of DAMAC’s property Expo 2020 in Addis Ababa intends to expand the company’s luxury Apartments’ sales to investors in Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populace nation.

At the venue, Sudan Tribune on Saturday witnessed several Ethiopian investors buying DAMAC’s luxury properties including apartments ready for a handout or under different stages of construction.

To date, DAMAC properties have completed 26,000 units of an award-winning residential, commercial and leisure properties across the Middle East, and of which it has delivered over 24,330 home units.

The company currently has a development portfolio of over 37,000 units in progress at various stages of planning and programs, of which over 10,000 are hotel rooms, serviced hotel apartments and serviced villas that represent the company’s hospitality portfolios.

The company will tomorrow, on12th January resume sales of property and registration of interested home buyers at the Hyatt Regency hotel starting from morning 10.00 am to 10.00 pm local time.

