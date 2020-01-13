Canada, Sudan upgrade diplomatic relations

January 12, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Canada and Sudan have agreed to upgrade diplomatic relations and boost bilateral cooperation after the popular uprising that toppled down the former regime of Omer al-Bashir.

The announcement was made in Ottawa and Khartoum on Sunday as Canada’s Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rob Oliphant, was in the Sudanese capital to meet with the Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.

Oliphant, and Hamdok "are pleased to announce Canada and Sudan’s intention to reciprocally elevate diplomatic representation to the Ambassadorial level," said a statement by the Canadian government on Sunday.

The upgrading of diplomatic relations will allow the two countries to enhance communication and cooperation during the democratic transition in Sudan as Canada joined the group of Friends of Sudan and pledged to support the civilian-led transitional government.

"Canada looks forward to partnering with the Government of Sudan and is committed to the ongoing success of this democratic transition," stressed Ottawa.

In Khartoum, the foreign ministry said that Oliphant conveyed to Hamdok the greetings of the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his praise of the peaceful Sudanese revolution.

"This announcement marks a new and positive step in our long-standing friendship with Canada, and we take this opportunity to express our commitment to our shared values of freedom, peace and justice,?” said Hamdok.

"Canada and Sudan have had diplomatic relations for nearly 60 years. Elevating our representation in Sudan to the Ambassadorial level is an important step in strengthening our bilateral relationship,” said Oliphant referring to the establishment of relations in 1961.

