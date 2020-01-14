UAE’s official in Khartoum to assess Sudan’s economic needs

January 13, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash Monday began a two-day official visit to Khartoum to assess Sudan’s needs to achieve economic reforms.

United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash (MARWAN NAAMANI/AFP/Getty Images)

In a statement about Gargash’s visit, Sudanese foreign ministry that the UAE reiterated its commitment to continue its support to Sudan in the form of development programs and projects within the Saudi-Emirati support program to the country.

For his part, the visiting minister told reporters after his arrival in Khartoum that he would meet several Sudanese officials to explore ways to develop bilateral relations stressing, that his government looks forward to boosting cooperation in various fields.

After meeting he Sudanese finance minister, Emirati diplomat said that his country is fully aware of the historical circumstance that Sudan is currently going through.

"The Emirates are well aware that the efforts of the friends and brothers of Sudan are necessary at this stage," he added.

Regards the purpose of his visit he said: "Field visits allow to better understand situations in a clear and deep manner".

For his part, Sudanese Minister of Finance Ibrahim al-Badawi expressed the transitional government’s desire to enhance and develop relations between the two countries, especially in the economic field.

After the collapse of the former regime, the UAE and Saudi Arabia announced a joint grant of $3 billion in assistance to Sudan. Accordingly, they deposited $500 million into the Sudanese central bank and the remaining $2.5 billion are used to provide food, medicine and petroleum products.

Recently, there were reports about an Emirati plan to Sudan main maritime port on the Red Sea.

(ST)