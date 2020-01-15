 
 
 
Only 657 Sudanese troops are in Yemen: military spokesperson

Sudan has dispatched thousands of troops to Yemen since 2015 (Sky News Arabia photo)
January 14, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan has reduced its troops deployed in Yemen to over six hundreds soldiers, said Brig. Gen. Jamal Adam the spokesperson of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Tuesday.

"A minor group of 657 Sudanese military personnel remained in Yemen, Adam told the Turkish Anadolu Agency.

"Even the command of the Sudanese forces [in Yemen] returned to Khartoum," he further said.

Last December, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok stated that there were some five thousand troops in Yemen.

“The number of troops had reached 15,000 soldiers and now it has drawn down to 5000," he said after his return from Washington.

In October 2019, a member of the Sovereign Council and RSF General Commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (Hemetti) told a joint meeting held with the ruling Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) that the army had withdrawn 10,000 troops from Yemen.

In 2015, Sudan’s ousted President Omer al-Bashir dispatched thousands of ground troops and several fighter jets fighting to Yemen as part of the Saudi-led coalition to fight Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The decision was criticized by the opposition but after the revolution, the army leadership maintained the troops and pledged to reduce it gradually in agreement with Saudi Arabia.

Also, the peace negotiations with the Houthi encouraged the Saudi-led coalition to drop down its operations in Yemen.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 15 January 10:28, by Langbaar

    "Only 657 Sudanese troops are in Yemen: military spokesperson"
    Why don’t you losers tell the world the truth and get away with if you damn can. *Your so-called revolution was just a show piece trashes, your Mr. Hamdok was installed by his masters from the US, the UK, your gulf Arab states financiers, he is even called ’an economist’ by lowly educate fools. What economist on this planet>>>

    repondre message

    • 15 January 11:01, by Langbaar

      thinks, the UN and NGOs can help his country? No country, but our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan. The loser even said, he will welcome the evil juus (so-called israelis) into North Sudan to and invest there?!!!. Good luck to the vermin, he be dead. Since when have the UN and NGOs ever had money to invest in other countries?>>>

      repondre message

      • 15 January 11:33, by Langbaar

        right after the signing of the comprehensive comprehensive agreement (CPA) in 2005, there was ’a fund raising done in Oslo, Norway, to raise money for the rebuilding of South Sudan. In which over 4.2 billion dollars as ’pledged’ by many countries of the *US, the UK, Germany, Japan, Canada, all the Nordic countries, Australia, China, Russia and other countries*, but then government of Southern>>>>

        repondre message

        • 15 January 11:40, by Langbaar

          came and asked ’pledged money in Oslo Norway’, It was flatly informed that "the money that was pledged in Oslo, Norway in 2005 was used to help the most (suffering people of Darfur)," Can you lowly educated South Sudanese who often worship these vermin see!!! Where is the damn 4.2 billion dollars? There were was no 4.2 billion dollars in the first place lowly was educated South Sudanese fools>>>

          repondre message

Comment on this article



