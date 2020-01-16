 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 16 January 2020

Kiir, Machar refer states issue to South Africa

President Kiir (C) meets Machar (R) with the participation of Sudan's Hemetti (L) on 15 January 2020 (SSPPU photo)
January 15, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s main peace partners on Wednesday agreed to refer the sticky issue of the number and boundaries of states to the South African vice president to broker a compromise.

President Salva Kiir and the SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar met in Juba in presence of Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, Sudanese leading member of the Sovereign Council to discuss the contention over the 32 states.

Kiir struggles to keep the contested territorial administrative system while Machar and other peace parties call to restore the 10-state system if the president refuses their demand to review the boundaries and the number of states.

Presidential adviser Tut Kew Gatluak stated after the meeting that the two leaders discussed the number of states and they will continue to tackle it with the other peace partners.

Gatluak further pointed to the role played by South Africa’s deputy president David Mabuza to reach an agreement over this issue.

"We agreed to allow him more time to hold further consultations with the peace parties. This issue of the states involves all the signatories to the revitalized agreement and I’m sure we will reach an agreement," he said.

Last December, Mabuza held a two-day meeting in Juba with the peace partners on the number of states but they failed to strike a deal.

The South African deputy president, however, said the parties are narrowing two options on the number of states without elaborating on it.

"Where we are now we have nudged all the parties and we are only left with two views and these two views, we are going to escalate them,” Mabuza told porters.

For his part, Democratic Change Party leader Lam Akol said that there was a proposal to arrive at some figure between 10 and 32 states.

Recently, the SPLM-IO accused the South Sudanese government of seeking to organize demonstrations in support of Salva Kiir’s refusal to compromise over the number of states and boundaries.

Gatluak stressed that the difference over the number of states will not prevent the formation of the transitional government next month.

The IGAD which brokered the peace agreement and the international community praised the regular meetings between the two leaders saying it would contribute to build confidence and pave the way for a successful transition.

(ST)

  • 16 January 07:56, by Midit Mitot

    Better that, citizens are suffering from 32 state, we need 1956 Districts or 23+ Abyei =34.

    • 16 January 07:58, by Midit Mitot

      Correction! I mean 24

      • 16 January 08:17, by Langbaar

        Mr. Midit Mitot,
        You and your foolish Nuer community must look for country outside South Sudan that will live with your *foolishness and believe in your Ngungdeng magic and superstitions* But Not South Sudan and North Sudan. What is South Africa to South Sudan?, in a Nuer foolish world view>>>>

        • 16 January 08:22, by Midit Mitot

          (Langbaar)Pakuai,

          Mad man, you will remain as fool forever, we were forgiven you during 2013 crisis as our people in Bor an yet never appreciate us.

        • 16 January 08:35, by Langbaar

          "South African vice president to broker a compromise"
          With who? We are going to destroy your South Africa if you foolish Nuers don’t know. *Our ke nyantoc*, grow the damn up. Dinkas/Jaang are not treating you with kid gloves some of these days. Your Riek Machar has long since gone to Mr. Deng Nhial battalion.>>>

          • 16 January 08:50, by Malakal county Simon

            Langbaar/pakuai/slave

            How can a caward Dinka Bor destroys mighty Nuers when they can Dinkas/slaves with their eyes close?? Luckily, you UPDF rescued your Bor Town otherwise, you won’t talk taught now Right?? If you dare to start this senseless war again over this illegal 32 States, forget about Bor and you all be chases to Bhar_el_ghazel this time for good!!

            • 16 January 09:41, by Langbaar

              Malakal county Simon,
              "How can a caward Dinka Bor destroys mighty Nuers when they can Dinkas/slaves with their eyes close"
              Bor dinka/Jaang have never said they can destroy our foolish ’Nuers ke nyantoc’ and if the Bor Dinkas/Jaang wanted to destroy low lives, we can do it and get away with’ plain and simple.>>>

              • 16 January 09:50, by Langbaar

                Malakal county Simon,
                Stop using that name, Malakal is an Apadang Ngok Dinka/Jaang country and other people country. Nothing to do with ’our Nuer ke nyantoc low lives’. Malakal county Simon, I am of the boys who help bombed your so-called ’white army out my home, Bor in 2014, throughout the whole Bor right up to Ayod, Balliet, Atar and Malakal loser.>>>

                • 16 January 10:00, by Langbaar

                  Where are your so-called white army these days, Malakal county Simon loser? Our Nuer ke nyantoc, we are just the same with you as ’Jaang and Nuers’. But our you, Nuers ke nyantoc are not equal with the Jaangs, however you losers always like to project your *Ngungdeng Buong magics and superstitions loser* on to Jaangs>>>

        • 16 January 08:47, by The Rhino

          Kuch aka Pakuai aka Langbaar,

          There are 63 tribes in South Sudan.Dinka tribe is only one of them,..making ’the foolish majority’.Your tribal tyranny,chaos and greed must be dealt with accordingly!

          • 16 January 10:13, by Langbaar

            The Rhino,
            So what? There are no 63 tribes in South Sudan piece of trash. Give an evidence piece of trash. The Rhino piece of trash, some you lowly educated fools even think, their nonsense in Uganda, democratic republic of Congo (DRC), Kenya, Abesh (so-called ethiopia) prostitutes, Central Africa republic (C.A.R) or cloned so-called Arab North Sudan>>>

            • 16 January 10:44, by Langbaar

              as South Sudan’s tribes? Mr. Rhino, be very careful piece of trash. ’South Sudan is not part of your usual piece of so-called *commonwealth countries*, never has and will never ever will under the sun or even in million years, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. Fact are: There will be no *white Americanism, English people, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, criminals,>>>>

            • 16 January 11:07, by Theallseeingeye

              Kuch
              I beg you refrain from arrogance even if for a single day and think rational, I have been following your comments here on ST and I must admit that sometimes you talk sense but why do you always choose otherwise?. Just look at the country brother, everything is s total mess. and those behind these conspiracy are making lab monkeys out of us. wake up man, damn

              • 16 January 11:13, by Theallseeingeye

                Kuch
                you must admit that your tribe Dinka are arrogant and primitive, just look at what is happening in Lake states and Warrap though there is no rebellion there!!! now they are even about to introduce this revenge attacks and cattle wrestling to Juba (like the case of the Uni Lecture) Imagine???? these are facts not fictions. even if those 63 tribes somehow magically vanished.....

                • 16 January 11:20, by Theallseeingeye

                  cont...
                  you(Dinka) alone won’t even live peacefully. You guys should start reassessing yourself and stops those chaos. because you can’t be hated by everybody and even by your own self too. Trust me even in Australia & other countries, the Dinka community have diverge the whole perception of South Sudan communities in diaspora.

                  • 16 January 11:35, by Theallseeingeye

                    cont..
                    this is true, I imagine even a Durfori in the market would have a double price for a Dinka fellow and a normal ordinal price for a none Dinka!! is it because you guys are rich??? NO, because they believe that at anyhow you must have obtained that money for an easy way (they have this fact of you looting the country with impunity). OK you can loot, but WHAT HAVE YOU DONE WITH LOOTED MONIES?

        • 16 January 09:27, by Games

          Langbaar/Slaves
          You are crazy dumb Oldman
          South Sudan is belong to all 64 tribes.
          So if you cowards Dinka want to leavesSouth Sudan for Uganda, we the rests of the tribes are well comes you go volunteery.

          • 16 January 11:11, by Langbaar

            Games,
            ’did your foolish mother tells you that?’ Games chap, do you know how to fight wars? ’Enroll in your North Sudan army’, we are going to bomb you and your masters that you will fight for out of map, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM chap. We are not equal with you losers. Games, have you ever heard the word ’attrition’?. War of ’attrition’ is what is always fought over the back of the>>>

            • 16 January 11:24, by Langbaar

              That South Sudan would always be ’chess game or football played all the times’ by our so-called ’allies or uncles or other countries’ in the name of the so-called *Humanitarian aid, donations, peacekeeping, human rights and all other bullshits*, Fellows watch out, game is over>>>

              • 16 January 11:34, by Langbaar

                *Uganda doesn’t have food to feed her over copulation, Rwanda also has the same problem, Democratic republic of Congo (DRC), Kenya, Abesh (so-called ethiopia), prostitutes, our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, Eritrea, Northern Nigerians and even Somalians. LISTEN HARD PIECE CREEPS; *Corn and sorghum, beans and oil*>>>>

      • 16 January 08:31, by The Rhino

        Look,

        Kiir and Machar are just wasting time here.The agreement they signed with their own hands stated that in case they disagree on the number of states and boundaries, the country will revert to 10 states.So why are they dishonoring the document?..and why are they referring the future of this country to somebody else to decide?Shit,drought company IGAD is standing by & doing nothing, worthless!

        • 16 January 11:41, by Garang Akeen Tong

          The rhino

          You people need to reasoning well, because our people suffering beyond description.
          32 states where created after war broke out, we don’t fight our selves because 32 states.
          You can talk and know that our people need peace.

  • 16 January 09:14, by conservative

    Dr. wangkel still in wrong direction of south Sudan u better resgin from politics or it will take to hell along with nuers people if they keep follow him

  • 16 January 09:19, by Games

    Hope South Africa VP wouldn’t accept the bribe money again to try to stick with that stingy 32 states. 10 or 24 states nothing else

