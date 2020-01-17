 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 17 January 2020

Kiir accepts regional mediation to resolve states’ issue in South Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President Kiir meets IGAD and South African envoys on 16 January 2020 (SSPPU photo)
January 16, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Thursday accepted the referral of his dispute with the other peace partners on the number of states and their boundaries to a regional arbitration panel.

The announcement was made after a meeting with IGAD and South African envoys by South Africa’s Deputy President David Mabuza who took part in a joint meeting for IGAD, Kenyan, Sudanese and Ugandan envoys with President Kiir.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Mabuza said they confirmed the formation of the transitional national unity government in February, as it was agreed by the South Sudanese parties.

"But we are going to subject the question of the number of states to arbitration, a mechanism that is going to take 90 days," after the formation of the transitional government of national unity.

Also, he mentioned that the parties have achieved progress on the other sticky issue of the security arrangements.

Kiir and his main peace partner Riek Machar on Wednesday agreed to refer the issue of states’ number to the South African deputy president because he had focused his efforts on this matter.

However, it seems that the South African senior official preferred to have the support of the IGAD countries that are already represented in the Independent Boundaries Commission (IBC), the only mechanism set up by the revitalised peace agreement to resolve this critical issue.

Last year, the IBC agreed to re-establish the 10 state system but the decision was supported only by six South Sudanese while the peace agreement implies that 7 of the 10 South Sudanese members vote with the majority.

The 15-member body includes 5 appointed by the government of President Kiir, five by the opposition groups and five by the IGAD.

Speaking to reporters after South Africa’s deputy president, the South Sudanese Cabinet Affairs Minister said the agreement shows the IGAD and African support to the South Sudanese people.

He further expressed hope that the other peace partners in South Sudan would accept the proposal made by the IGAD and South African envoys.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 17 January 06:55, by Mayendit

    Mr.President Kiir Mayardit, you have to tell all rebels leaders that, you are a commander in chief meaning, you have all rights to make executive power and none of these rebels leaders will not proposed. Second, the 21 Districts long time ago can’t and will not work this 21st centuries where by the South Sudanese people are still demanding more States for example, Anyuak communities need State and

    repondre message

  • 17 January 07:12, by Mayendit

    Continue: who have not seen Anyuak communities leaders and their members sitting Parliaments requesting her State? In Bhr El Ghazal regions, I think Tonj communities very large and they should be first to have two States because you can see on the Maps Tonj North close to Bentiu region I mean our people are still demanding more and more States. I am not sure how Riek Machar Teny claimed to have P

    repondre message

  • 17 January 07:22, by Mayendit

    Riek Machar claims to have done PhD while, he is lacking thinking capicty I am absolutely getting tired about him and I want him to quit politics and return Leer community because his action had damaged the South Sudanese people since 1991. If the South Sudanese wants educated politician from Nuers people perhaps, there are sharper minds educated Nuers than an Old school of Riek Machar Teny.

    repondre message

    • 17 January 08:02, by Gorjang Gany

      Mayardit.

      What is the connection between Dr Riek and the issue of states?

      Your useless kiir accepted that fake proposal of that stupid South African deputy president because it had ended in his favor.

      repondre message

      • 17 January 08:08, by South South

        OOOP!!! 32 states are staying after February government of national unity, sweet, sweet, sweet.

        repondre message

        • 17 January 08:25, by Gorjang Gany

          South Sudan

          What will you enjoy from 32 states apart from killing, raping, robbery that has now become a fashion in your fake government.

          repondre message

        • 17 January 08:28, by lino

          Hahaha!!! South, you fooled yourself after the formation of the Government and woke up with 10 states or 23 tribal districts demarcated and delimited on Map of British Administration in South Sudan!!!
          Countries nowadays look for History Books not imagination!!!

          repondre message

          • 17 January 12:08, by South South

            lion,

            you are dumb ass!!!! What history books you are talking about monkey? Our country is in our hands, fact. In a regional arbitration panel, there 10 South Sudanese in that body. This issue of number of states was brought to them before after suggestion of 10 states was adopted, majority of these members of South Sudanese in this body rejected it, the people are still there. Wicked and monkey.

            repondre message

        • 17 January 09:29, by Malakal county Simon

          South South,

          Red between the lines and nothing has been agreed upon regarding States.... This is why this issue is being referred to regional countries!!

          repondre message

          • 17 January 12:01, by South South

            Malakal county Simon,

            After the formation of our government of national unity, we will make sure free Nyantits, hotel rooms and food are available. When that happens, everyone will forget about the issue of number states, Who, Woh, Woh, GAARMA!!!!! What the solution for the number of states? Referendum.

            repondre message

  • 17 January 08:06, by Gorjang Gany

    Continue,

    You put in your mind that, those tribal 32 states being created by your idiot with no referent will not work it is just a matter of time.

    repondre message

  • 17 January 08:19, by Gorjang Gany

    South Sudan had become a place of hunting money for the bankrupt people e.g the former JMEC chairperson, IGAD, UNSC team who came to South Sudan last year and this deputy president of South Africa who is now mediating the issue of states. All of them had been bribe by South Sudan government to do things in their favor.

    repondre message

    • 17 January 09:24, by Malakal county Simon

      My question is’how can both SPLM_IO and Kiir Tribal government accept to form a new Transitional Unity Government in February without finalising the States and boundaries issue?? Can you form a government without a States?? No, this is a recipe of a later war and these two leaders seems to be not caring about their people’s suffering... I object of forming a government without States issue being r

      repondre message

      • 17 January 09:25, by Malakal county Simon

        Cont...

        I object of forming a government without States issue being resolved first!!

        repondre message

        • 17 January 09:37, by Games

          Malakal County Simon
          Relax, this land war will be South Sudanese among themselves. And we loves that.. Machar knows exactly what he’s doing right now

          repondre message

          • 17 January 12:14, by South South

            Games, Woh, Woh, Woh, GAARMA!!!! ALMIGHTY NUER never been defeated will pop up from Swampy areas of South Sudan, OH YEA!!! WHITE ARMY which is dead will rise again from the graves. Wicked, shut up. Anyone who has problem with number of states, 32 states in South Sudan MUST prepare for referendum, that’s what regional arbitration panel will suggest.

            repondre message

  • 17 January 09:32, by Games

    You people relax, 32 states will never functioning in our watches. South African are still daily dying fighting for their land against white people. Hope South Africa VP wouldn’t make that big mistake in his life for trying to sides with Dinka tribalism government

    repondre message

    • 17 January 11:56, by South South

      Games,

      Woh, Woh, Woh, Gaarma!!!! 32 stays are staying in your face, bring it on!!!! Woh, Woh, Woh, Gaarma!!!!

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan’s Peace: putting the cart before the Horse 2020-01-12 18:35:24 Putting Peace in the rear after the Sudanese Revolution is Akin to putting the cart before the Horse By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the indifference and the (...)

Environmental effects of oil spills in South Sudan’s Unity (2-2) 2020-01-09 06:35:08 By Peter Reat Gatkuoth When pipelines are built, regulated, controlled and maintained as necessary by international and national legislation, they can be safe environmentally according to (...)

Environmental effects of oil spills in South Sudan’s Unity (1-2) 2020-01-08 12:54:09 By Peter Reat Gatkuoth “Environment is one of the facets of life that requires utmost attention. The relationship between man (human being) and the environment is one that is reciprocal in a (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.