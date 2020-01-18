 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 18 January 2020

SPLM-IO rejects South Africa’s proposed arbitration on states’ number

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

SPLA-IO Chairperson of National Committee for Defence and Security Cde Angelina Teny speaks to the media in Juba on 20 Dec 2018 (ST Photo)
January 17, 2019 (JUBA) - The SPLM-IO has rejected South Africa’s proposal to settle the critical issue of the states’ number and boundaries. Instead, it called for a swift resolution by a regional and international panel.

On Thursday, President Salva Kiir accepted a proposal made by South Africa’s Deputy President David Mabuza to form an arbitration body including the IGAD and South Africa. He further said this mechanism has 90 days, after the formation of the transitional government to settle the issue.

Previously Kiir and SPLM-IO leader agreed to refer the matter to Mabuza as his efforts were focused on the states’ issue and had discussed it with the peace partners.

However, on Friday, SPLM-IO leading figure Angelina Teny told reporters that it was vital to settle the two sticky issues the security arrangements and the number of states and boundaries before the formation of the transitional cabinet.

Speaking about the states numbers, she pinpointed to the formation of the Council of States which is linked to the number of states and stressed the need to settle the issue as quickly as possible.

"The legislature cannot be formed without having addressed the issue of the number of states, so this is one clarification we wanted to make," she added.

In line with the revitalized peace pact, the Council of State shall be reconstituted as shall be recommended by the Independent Boundaries Commission (IBC).

She further went to propose to form a panel comprising the African Union High-Level Ad Hoc Committee for South Sudan (C5) comprising its Members namely, South Africa, as Chair, Algeria, Chad, Nigeria and Rwanda and the three Troika countries including the US, th UK and Norway.

This committee will determine the number of states and their boundaries in two weeks so, that the Council of States can be formed in a short time at the beginning of the transitional period.

It worth mentioning that the speaker of the upper chamber will be nominated by the SPLM-IO while the Transitional National Legislative Assembly will be chosen by the SPLM-IG.

Teny who is also the head of the SPLM-IO defence committee proposed to deploy UN forces in the capital and troubled areas such as Yei and Juba-Nimule route where there are fighters of the holdout groups.

The IGAD countries decided to deploy 1600 troop force called Regional Protection Force (RPF) to be integrated to the UNMISS but the United Nations was not enthusiastic to the idea.

UNMISS chief Shearer said there is a sizeable number of peacekeepers deployed in the country and if there is a need for more troops this additional force would be under the command of the UNMISS.

Teny said this RPF should be deployed as approved by the UN Security Council in 2016.

"We need to sit down and look at the deployment of UNMISS in some areas until such a time that we can deliver the unified forces for the delivery of the security services," she stressed.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 18 January 14:31, by Mayendit

    Stupid Angelina Teny.
    Salva Kiir Mayardit and others oppositions leaders must continue formation of national unity government. This Riek Machar rebellious have been always against South Sudanese people in 35 years. See how Idiot still thinking about bringing foreigners invaders in South Sudan. I blame Kiir Mayardit for allowing Riek Machar to dance back and forth throughout. Arrested them and let

    repondre message

  • 18 January 14:38, by Mayendit

    Many years people suffering for Riek Machar political problems. If they refuse this time then, asking his groups if there’s anyone to get that position and must come from Eastern Nuers communities because they are misusing by Riek Machar Teny for years. Throw them to jailed times.

    repondre message

  • 18 January 14:45, by Eastern

    Excellent! The day you hear Eastern has died then know that the jenge can now do anything with the South Sudanese land! Kiir is neither the Alfa nor the Omega of South Sudan; go ahead and form the goddam government with Changson Chang at al...Fuck!

    repondre message

  • 18 January 15:14, by Eastern

    Kiir can ho aheat with his political fuckery...Nyandeng, Josephine Lagu, et al are around...!

    repondre message

  • 18 January 17:41, by lino

    South Sudanese Political Forces should be committed to South Sudan Transitional Constitution of 2011 that everyone agreed upon in regard to Number of States and Boundaries!!!
    Misusing powers without a constitutional backup is the reason what we are in!!!
    If peace is needed for this country, please go back to your transitional Constituation, how many States were there, form the government based...

    repondre message

    • 18 January 17:51, by lino

      ...on it, and all Political Forces should set down and change the Number of States in a Constituation Conference!!! That will be the only exist...Repulican Decrees don’t overwrite the Constituation of the land!!!
      Else, South Sudan will be like Somalia soon; with every region forming their government.

      repondre message

  • 18 January 19:40, by conservative

    Reik machar will never be south Sudan president even if kirirr left the office we don’t need him anymore and he should be be treated like animals in those foreign country if he doesn’t want no peace to people of south Sudan anybody else to

    repondre message

  • 18 January 19:57, by conservative

    Nuers are complicated people u can’t even understand them because they pussy to jalaba before LoL nuers they will even want to destroyed Dinka in America or stealing their food because don’t feel shame 😂

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan’s Peace: putting the cart before the Horse 2020-01-12 18:35:24 Putting Peace in the rear after the Sudanese Revolution is Akin to putting the cart before the Horse By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the indifference and the (...)

Environmental effects of oil spills in South Sudan’s Unity (2-2) 2020-01-09 06:35:08 By Peter Reat Gatkuoth When pipelines are built, regulated, controlled and maintained as necessary by international and national legislation, they can be safe environmentally according to (...)

Environmental effects of oil spills in South Sudan’s Unity (1-2) 2020-01-08 12:54:09 By Peter Reat Gatkuoth “Environment is one of the facets of life that requires utmost attention. The relationship between man (human being) and the environment is one that is reciprocal in a (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.