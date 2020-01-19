 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 19 January 2020

Kuwait to host Sudan donor meeting

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Friends of Sudan meet in Khartoum on 11 December 2019 (SUNA Photo)
January 19, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Kuwait will host a donor conference to support the transitional government in Sudan to achieve economic reforms and build-up democratic regime in the country after the 30-year rule of general al-Bashir that devastated the country.

Last December, the Friend of Sudan group decided to hold the meeting in April but it did not determine where.

The Kuwaiti newspaper Alanba reported in its edition of Sunday that Kuwait, which is a member of the Friends of Sudan group, agreed to host the conference of donors for Sudan.

Kuwait "agreed in principle to host the donor meeting," wrote the newspaper, "the date has not been set yet," further reported the reliable daily citing well-informed sources.

The newspaper further revealed that the Kuwaiti government proposed to organise the meeting after Ramadan (end of May) instead of April without elaborating in this respect.

Initially, it was purported that Washington thought to host the meeting. But later it had to reconsider its offer because it was not certain that they will contribute.

Washington and Khartoum have not reached an agreement on the financial compensation for the victims of the terror attacks.

U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale told the Sudanese foreign Minister Asma Abdallah on 14 January "that compensation for the victims of terrorism remains a priority for the U.S. government".

Alanba said European countries will keep the pressure on Washington to remove Sudan from the list of terrorism.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan’s Peace: putting the cart before the Horse 2020-01-12 18:35:24 Putting Peace in the rear after the Sudanese Revolution is Akin to putting the cart before the Horse By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the indifference and the (...)

Environmental effects of oil spills in South Sudan’s Unity (2-2) 2020-01-09 06:35:08 By Peter Reat Gatkuoth When pipelines are built, regulated, controlled and maintained as necessary by international and national legislation, they can be safe environmentally according to (...)

Environmental effects of oil spills in South Sudan’s Unity (1-2) 2020-01-08 12:54:09 By Peter Reat Gatkuoth “Environment is one of the facets of life that requires utmost attention. The relationship between man (human being) and the environment is one that is reciprocal in a (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.