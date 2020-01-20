 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 20 January 2020

Sudan regrets that Libya’s neighbours were not invited to Berlin conference

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Berlin meeting for peace in Libya on 19 January 2020 (AP photo)January 19, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan expressed regret that neighbouring countries were not invited to participate in a conference organized by Germany to discuss a negotiated solution for the Libyan crisis.

Berlin hosted on Sunday a meeting for the leaders of Algeria, Britain, China, Egypt, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and the U.S. to discuss ways to end fighting between the north African nation’s warring factions

The meeting was also attended by the two rivals: General Khalifa Haftar, of the Libyan National Army (LNA) and Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, head of Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).

Sudan, Chad, Tunisia and Niger were not invited to the meeting which aimed at ending foreign interferences in the conflict after Turkey’s recent decision to deploy troops in support of the GNA.

However, the Sudanese government which in the past took part in the meetings on Libya issued a strongly worded statement to denounce its exclusion.

"Sudan has been convinced that the neighbouring countries of Libya have a fundamental role in helping to reach a peaceful solution to the crisis in Libya because their security and stability are part of Libya’s security and stability," said the foreign ministry in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

The participation of the neighbouring countries was required to ensure the success of the conference but there were no clear criteria for selecting the participants, further said the Sudanese foreign ministry.

The meeting agreed to uphold the UN arms embargo and to stop military support to the conflicting parties in Libya.

"We all agree that we should respect the arms embargo and that the arms embargo should be controlled more strongly than it has been in the past," announced the German Prime Minister Angela Merkel

The meeting also agreed to set out international plans to monitor the implementation of the arms embargo and foreign troops and fighters who come almost from neighbouring countries.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 20 January 11:58, by Fathi

    "meeting which aimed at ending foreign interferences in the conflict"... irony in this statement is amazing. I think the people invited, especially the NATO members, have done enough for Libya. The Libyan people must be grateful they were "liberated". Libya had the highest standard of living in Africa, significant oil & gold reserves too.

    repondre message

    • 20 January 12:03, by Fathi

      This is essentially like the Berlin conference when all the white people had a satanic party where they decided to see which African countries they were going to "civilize" aka divide, conquer, rape, pillage, & loot.

      repondre message

      • 20 January 12:05, by Fathi

        "Sudanese government which in the past took part in the meetings on Libya issued a strongly worded statement to denounce its exclusion" & "Sudan has been convinced that the neighbouring countries of Libya have a fundamental role in helping to reach a peaceful solution to the crisis"

        repondre message

        • 20 January 12:08, by Fathi

          LOL these people don’t care about peace in Libya. Why would they want to stop exploiting it? Although this issue is causing problems for us, we need to stay out of this before these criminals cause more problems for us.

          repondre message

          • 20 January 12:09, by Fathi

            Gaddafi told them that they would experience these problems if they destroyed Libya SMH

            repondre message

            • 20 January 12:14, by Fathi

              Even though this was a western backed overthrow and destruction, I blame this completely on the African Union! The AU was created partially to prevent this type of bs from occurring. African problems need African solutions. Every African president should’ve objected to this. We need a united African army to deter this nonsense.

              repondre message

              • 20 January 12:34, by Fathi

                Gaddafi once said "He is someone I consider a friend. He knows he is a son of Africa. Regardless of his African belonging, he is of Arab Sudanese descent" ....LOL

                repondre message

                • 20 January 12:59, by Fathi

                  Regarding Obama, Gaddafi once said *

                  repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan’s Peace: putting the cart before the Horse 2020-01-12 18:35:24 Putting Peace in the rear after the Sudanese Revolution is Akin to putting the cart before the Horse By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the indifference and the (...)

Environmental effects of oil spills in South Sudan’s Unity (2-2) 2020-01-09 06:35:08 By Peter Reat Gatkuoth When pipelines are built, regulated, controlled and maintained as necessary by international and national legislation, they can be safe environmentally according to (...)

Environmental effects of oil spills in South Sudan’s Unity (1-2) 2020-01-08 12:54:09 By Peter Reat Gatkuoth “Environment is one of the facets of life that requires utmost attention. The relationship between man (human being) and the environment is one that is reciprocal in a (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.