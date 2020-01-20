Darfur holdout group strengthens military capacity thanks to gold mining



January 19, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The holdout Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW) has strengthened its military capability thanks to the significant goldfields in a rebel-controlled area in Jebel Marra, said a recent report by a UN panel.

According to a report released by the UN panel on Sudan on 14 January seen by the Sudan Tribune, the discovered goldfields are located in Torroye, between the villages of Feina and Kidineer, south-eastern Jebel Marra.

"As a result of the revenue generated from the mining operations, the movement has been able to strengthen its military capability by acquiring new weapons and ammunition from local militias and engaging in a recruitment drive," further said the independent experts.

The SLM-AW has rejected calls to join talks for peace in Darfur brokered by South Sudan. Nonetheless, the group recently announced they would launch a new initiative for peace from inside Sudan and accused those who are in Juba of seeking positions not a genuine solution of the 17-year conflict.

The report said the SLA-AW commanders supervise the mining operations by the residents and collect 25% of the revenue generated by the artisanal miners.

The gold mining has considerably improved the financial situation of the rebel group and gave them the means to open a training centre for recruits has been set up in the Torontonga area.

, according to the report.

" According to rebel sources, it is currently hosting about 150 trainees, recruited from among former fighters and internally displaced person," says the panel.

Government’s concern

The Sudanese authorities were concerned by the recent developments in the rebel-held area and sought to control the gold mining to deprive the SLM-AW of this source of financing.

Also, the discovery of the goldfield triggered local tension as rebels, security forces and militias competed for its control. An altercation between the miners and Sudanese military personnel in Kindingir, in the East Jebel Marra locality, on 28/29 September resulted in the death of two people.

Following what, the acting Governor of South Darfur decided to stop the mining activities in the Mershing area, between East Jebel Marra and Alwehda localities, including Kidingir.

"He stated that the area, where 270 kg of gold had been produced in two months, had become a security threat to the entire region of South Darfur.28 The decree resulted in the closure of the mining operations in Kidingir".

However, the mining operations continue in Torroye at present according to the report " and SLA/AW continues to make a profit from such operations".

In the past report, and this year, the panel focused on the mercenary activities of the Darfur armed groups in Libya and how they are allowed to keep arms and ammunition they capture during the clashes in the troubled north African country.

The experts this year, also, focused on the business activities developed by the SLM-AW in South Sudan.

The report said SLA-AW commanders developed various activities in South Sudan in cooperation with Dinka businessmen in Pariang area.

(ST)