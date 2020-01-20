Unknown arsonists set fire to three churches in Sudan’s Blue Nile state



January 20, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Three churches were simultaneously burnt down twice in a far area of the Blue Nile state in December 2019 and January 2020, said a local independent right group.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, the Human Rights and Development Organization (HUDO) said unidentified arsonists set fire on three churches in Bout town Tadamoun locality of Blue Nile State on the border with South Sudan.

“On the evening of 28th December 2019, three churches in three different neighbourhoods (10, 11 and 12) of Bout town were set on fire (burnt) at the same time by arsonists,” HUDO said.

The three burnt churches are; Sudan Internal Church, Catholic Church and the Orthodox Church.

The area is inhabited by different tribes among them Uduk and Maban that significant number among them are Christians.

The worshipers quickly rebuild the three churches using the local materials as it was before.

However, for the second time, on the evening of 16th January,” the arsonists burnt down the three churches,” said the group.

After the two attacks, the church members filled a case against anonymous at Bout police, but the local authorities did not take any measure to protect the churches or to investigate the attacks.

“HUDO is very concerned about the rights of worship and calls upon Sudan government to take urgent action in safeguarding the constitutional rights of the affected citizens”.

Ministry of Interior to “immediately take action and hold Bout police to account for” negligence to deal with the two incidents.

Further, the group urged the ministry of religious affairs and ministry of justice “to take the necessary action in protecting the right of worship for the affected citizens”.

