 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 21 January 2020

Sudan, armed groups agree to establish special court for Darfur crimes

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Opening session of the third round of peace talks in Juba on 10 Dec 2019 (Sovereign Council Photo)January 20, 2020 (JUBA) - The Sudanese government and Darfur armed groups Monday agreed in Juba to establish a special criminal court for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur.

The government and Darfur armed groups delegations continue discussions in Juba over the political issues before to move towards the security arrangements as they pledged to strike a comprehensive peace deal next month.

Speaking to reporters after a negotiation session in Juba, Ibrahim Zariba, Sudan Liberation Forces Alliance (SLFA) negotiator and member of the SRF negotiating team announced that progress has been achieved on the chapter of transitional justice and reconciliation.

"The two parties agreed during today’s session to establish mechanisms for justice and accountability, including the Special Court for Darfur, which will investigate and prosecute those responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur," Zariba said.

For his part, Ahmed Tugud Justice and Equality Movement Negotiator and SRF negotiating team member said that the discussions during Monday’s session focused on the grave violations committed by the al-Bashir’s regime and the impunity of the warlords.

"So, the parties agreed on all arrangements that would create a suitable environment for coexistence and stability in Darfur," Tugug stressed.

He further pointed out that the remaining issue on Darfur track can be resolved quickly and a peace agreement will be signed before the deadline of mid-February.

Last Friday, the government and Darfur armed group held a joint press conference to deny statements by Minni Minnawi leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM-MM) who had deplored a setback in the talks saying the government backpedalled on previous agreements.

The head of the government negotiating team for Darfur track Mohamed Hassan al-Taishi praised the unexpected progress achieved by the parties on Monday

He said that the agreement reached in today’s session on the transitional justice and reconciliation chapter is "an unexpected breakthrough".

The parties were determined to lay a solid foundation for justice and political stability in the country," he further said.

The parties did not speak about the al-Bashir handover to the International Criminal Court.

For his part, South Sudanese presidential advisor and chief mediator Tut Kew Gatluak told reporters that discussions on the security arrangement will begin next week.

Gatluak, further, announced the arrival of the Sudanese Defence Minister Jamal Omer to Juba to join the peace negotiations.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


A renewed call on states of South Sudan 2020-01-21 07:06:29 By James Gatdet Dak First of all, I hope that our able leaders (peace partners) shall politically resolve the number and boundaries of states in the Republic of South Sudan. Or whoever is to (...)

Sudan’s Peace: putting the cart before the Horse 2020-01-12 18:35:24 Putting Peace in the rear after the Sudanese Revolution is Akin to putting the cart before the Horse By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the indifference and the (...)

Environmental effects of oil spills in South Sudan’s Unity (2-2) 2020-01-09 06:35:08 By Peter Reat Gatkuoth When pipelines are built, regulated, controlled and maintained as necessary by international and national legislation, they can be safe environmentally according to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.