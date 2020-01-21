Sudan ruling coalition says more time needed for appointment of civilian governors

January 21, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The official spokesman of the Forces for Freedom and Change said they are Wajdi Saleh are working tirelessly to finalize the nomination of civilian governors and to complete the structures of the transitional authority

In statements to Al-Jarida newspaper, Saleh explained that they carefully consider the files of the candidates in order to choose the best for the post of governors.

"It is necessary to carefully select them because they will be appointed. So, we try as much as we can that those governors express the will of the citizens of the states," he stressed.

"Accordingly, this procedure takes time," he added without elaborating on when they will finalize it.

On 7 January, an FFC leadership member Gafar Hassan Osman told Sudan Tribune they handed over a list of 14 nominated state governors to the prime minister, and the four others are still under consideration.

The ruling coalition will nominate the 18 governors who will be appointed by the prime minister without giving him the possibility to change them as it was the case for the cabinet members.

for Darfur and the Two Areas, the FFC says they will appoint new governors to be picked in accord with the armed groups once a peace agreement is signed.

