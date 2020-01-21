 
 
 
SPLM-IO calls on IGAD to evaluate 100-day extension period

Machar (C) speaks to the SSBC after his meeting with the NPTC members in Khartoum on 23 October 2018
January 21, 2020 (JUBA) - The SPLM-IO officially endorsed the formation of the transitional government by the end of the 100-day extension and called on the IGAD to assess what has been implemented during the elapsed period.

The endorsement was made in a meeting held in Juba on 20 January by the SPLM-IO leadership council chaired by the Movement’s Riek Machar.

“The meeting endorsed the SPLM/SPLA (IO) position to enable the formation of the Revitalized Government of National Unity (R-TGONU) at the end of the extension of the 100 days presented to Special Envoys and President Salva Kiir Mayardit on 15th January 2020,” says the statement.

The Movement’s Deputy Chairman for Information Manawa Peter Gathuoth said in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune that the meeting reviewed and evaluated the tasks done during the 69 days of the 100 days extension.

Further called on the IGAD to evaluate the past period as the parties because they need to agree on the way forward in the implementation of the Agreement.

“The SPLM/SPLA (IO) calls upon IGAD to urgently initiate the process of the evaluation of the elapsed period of the 100 days’ extension,” he added.

The SPLM-IO and the SSOA called to settle the issue of the number of states before the launch of the transitional pointing to that the number of states will be used to determine the number of the lawmakers of the Council of States.

  • 21 January 13:25, by South South

    Iam for forming the government of national unity on February 22nd, period, with 32 states standing tall. If there are people who do not like that, we can postpone the formation of government of national unity for 200 years so that we can have enough time to talk.

    • 21 January 15:04, by The Rhino

      South South,

      Come February 22nd 2020,if the government of national unity is not formed with the legitimate 10 states, this Riak and other Opposition forces should start preparing strategies to capture drunkard Kiir and his people alive and line them up for crucifixion.Look,we all remember that prophet from Nigeria who talked of ’somebody will be captured alive’ and dealt with!He was not bluffing!

      • 21 January 15:12, by South South

        The Rhino,

        Riek is in Juba and he wants peace. Let’s talk about Kurkoos, these are the people we should be laughing aloud when we see them. Monkeys will remain monkeys. They are now begging to talk to us. By the way, our basketball team moved on for next round as second in its group, Kurkoo!!!!!

        • 21 January 15:42, by The Rhino

          South South,

          Wrong!This Riak is still a prisoner,..moved around with a gun pointed at his head by drought company IGAD and many other greedy bloodsuckers from the region, facts!If he is there for such peace then it must a useless peace!Thats why we encourage the holdout groups to keep momentum high& their heads up and stay resolute, they must never tolerate jienges nonsense!No compromise with....

          • 21 January 15:52, by The Rhino

            South South,

            ..rapists,thieves and murderers!How can a sound minded person expect peace from people who don’t want to accept reforms that will lead to the common good of all people?Well,only Dinka thieves will see these changes as a major blockade to their inherent theft and chaos,and will never allow order,rule of law let alone equal distribution of fortunes to the starving majority,disgusting!

            • 21 January 16:24, by The Rhino

              South South,

              Speaking of basketball,..the Kenyan police authority had arrested 10 highly suspected Dinka criminals after the basketball game.I just wonder if not some of those players are criminals themselves.Do you now understand the level of high alert the whole world has,whenever nations see a collection of Dinka people squatting in their backyards?..Serious stuff!

              • 21 January 17:31, by South South

                The Rhino,

                Kurkoo!!!! Shit, we have the best basketball team in the history of South Sudan. The team has moved up for next tournament. Kurkoo!!!! Everyone is talking about South Sudan team, very black guys, very tall guys and very good looking guys, Kurkoo!!!!

                • 21 January 20:18, by The Rhino

                  South South,

                  Sniffing cow dung in Abyei is one thing,playing real basketball game is another!If you have a bunch of Dinka criminals chasing a ball in the neighborhood,everybody will be talking and worried about them.They are easily recognizable though,..tall,charcoal dark and ugly,grrrh.Those few might be the lucky ones,running around without butchered Dinka Vs(scarifications) in their faces!

  • 21 January 17:35, by conservative

    Rhino

    Dinka are more civilized than nuer and all I see is nuers they don’t care about anything else than power go worry about your family first than running behind crooked leader like Dr woungkel

  • 21 January 19:08, by Games

    Consequences/Slaves
    You need to know the meaning of words civilise before you put in writing. How criminals community can be civilized and intentionally try to compare them with high class Nuer. Dinka are still barely naked in their villages lives through unhealthy living. The reason of why Dinka have been heard in some part of Africa are because of their criminaly history and having a dumbest Pr

    • 21 January 19:39, by South South

      Games/Mentally Retarded,
      "You need to know the meaning of words civilise before you put in writing"

      Shit English, Woh, Woh who, GAARMA

      We have free Nyantits in Juba, come over and get them. 32 states are there in your face.

  • 21 January 19:09, by Games

    Are because of their criminaly history and having dumbest President in the world

