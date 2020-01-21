SPLM-IO calls on IGAD to evaluate 100-day extension period



January 21, 2020 (JUBA) - The SPLM-IO officially endorsed the formation of the transitional government by the end of the 100-day extension and called on the IGAD to assess what has been implemented during the elapsed period.

The endorsement was made in a meeting held in Juba on 20 January by the SPLM-IO leadership council chaired by the Movement’s Riek Machar.

“The meeting endorsed the SPLM/SPLA (IO) position to enable the formation of the Revitalized Government of National Unity (R-TGONU) at the end of the extension of the 100 days presented to Special Envoys and President Salva Kiir Mayardit on 15th January 2020,” says the statement.

The Movement’s Deputy Chairman for Information Manawa Peter Gathuoth said in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune that the meeting reviewed and evaluated the tasks done during the 69 days of the 100 days extension.

Further called on the IGAD to evaluate the past period as the parties because they need to agree on the way forward in the implementation of the Agreement.

“The SPLM/SPLA (IO) calls upon IGAD to urgently initiate the process of the evaluation of the elapsed period of the 100 days’ extension,” he added.

The SPLM-IO and the SSOA called to settle the issue of the number of states before the launch of the transitional pointing to that the number of states will be used to determine the number of the lawmakers of the Council of States.

(ST)