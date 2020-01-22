 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 22 January 2020

Sudan transitional government appoints three state ministers

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 21, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese government has appointed three state ministers including a state minister for foreign affairs, according to the spokesman of the Sovereign Council on Tuesday.

JPEG - 18.1 kb
Omer Gamar Eldin

Mohamed al-Faki disclosed on Tuesday that the head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has appointed Omer Gamar Eldin Ismail state minister for the foreign affairs, Stephen Amin state minister for labour and Hazim Diab state minister for the infrastructures.

The three first state ministers in the transitional government had been nominated by the prime minister Abdallah Hamdok.

Since the formation of the cabinet last September, Hamdok had announced that he would appoint Ismail as state minister for the foreign affairs but his appointment had been delayed because the ruling coalition had to nominate more state ministers.

The new state minister for foreign affairs was a senior advisor at the Washington-based Enough Project.

The three junior ministries will assist the cabinet ministers with independent charges.

In statements on Tuesday, Hamdok admitted that the performance of the foreign minister is below his expectation but he added that the ministry is facing a number of challenges including the appointment of ambassadors to a number of important countries.

Hamdok’s government, which include 21 ministers, will rule the country for 39 months before the general elections.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


A renewed call on states of South Sudan 2020-01-21 07:06:29 By James Gatdet Dak First of all, I hope that our able leaders (peace partners) shall politically resolve the number and boundaries of states in the Republic of South Sudan. Or whoever is to (...)

Sudan’s Peace: putting the cart before the Horse 2020-01-12 18:35:24 Putting Peace in the rear after the Sudanese Revolution is Akin to putting the cart before the Horse By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the indifference and the (...)

Environmental effects of oil spills in South Sudan’s Unity (2-2) 2020-01-09 06:35:08 By Peter Reat Gatkuoth When pipelines are built, regulated, controlled and maintained as necessary by international and national legislation, they can be safe environmentally according to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.