Sudan transitional government appoints three state ministers

January 21, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese government has appointed three state ministers including a state minister for foreign affairs, according to the spokesman of the Sovereign Council on Tuesday.

Omer Gamar Eldin

Mohamed al-Faki disclosed on Tuesday that the head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has appointed Omer Gamar Eldin Ismail state minister for the foreign affairs, Stephen Amin state minister for labour and Hazim Diab state minister for the infrastructures.

The three first state ministers in the transitional government had been nominated by the prime minister Abdallah Hamdok.

Since the formation of the cabinet last September, Hamdok had announced that he would appoint Ismail as state minister for the foreign affairs but his appointment had been delayed because the ruling coalition had to nominate more state ministers.

The new state minister for foreign affairs was a senior advisor at the Washington-based Enough Project.

The three junior ministries will assist the cabinet ministers with independent charges.

In statements on Tuesday, Hamdok admitted that the performance of the foreign minister is below his expectation but he added that the ministry is facing a number of challenges including the appointment of ambassadors to a number of important countries.

Hamdok’s government, which include 21 ministers, will rule the country for 39 months before the general elections.

