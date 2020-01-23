 
 
 
Thursday 23 January 2020

Dozens killed in tribal attacks in disputed Abyei area

People gather around a house burnt by Misseriya gunmen in Komol of Abyei area on 22 January 2020 (ST photo)
January 22, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - More than twenty people were killed in the disputed area of Abyei after tribal attacks by Misseriya armed men on a Dinka Ngok village, according to the UN peacekeeping mission (UNISFA) and local leaders.

"19 people are reportedly dead and 25 wounded while three children are reportedly missing and 19 houses burnt from the Dinka community," said UNISFA on Wednesday.

The Mission Spokesman Daniel Adekera told Sudan Tribune that the two sides had already clashed in Kolom on 20 January 2020.

"Three people were killed, one of them a Dinka, (on Monday)," he added.

Accordingly, the death toll has risen to 22 people killed during the clashes on Monday and Wednesday.

For his part, a Dinka Ngok administrative leader Kuol Alor Kuol told the AFP that 32 people were killed and over 15 people were abducted by the assailants.

The cause of the clashes is not clear but the cattle rustling is one of the sources of violence in the area.

However, Kuol told Reuters that attackers wanted to drive Dinka Ngok out of the area "enhance their access to grazing resources".

There is no local police or administrative structures in Abyei.

The Dinka Ngok call to hold a referendum on the future of the area which remains a Sudanese territory to allow them to join South Sudan.

However, the parties’ failure on who can participate in the vote prevented the organization of the referendum as agreed in the 2005 agreement which paved the way for the independence of South Sudan in July 2011.

The border straddling-area of Abyei was seen in the past as a bridge between the north and south Sudan and a model of peaceful coexistence.

However, the 10,500 km area is now an obstacle for the development of good relations between Khartoum and Juba due to the political and security vacuum.

The UNISFA deployed troops in the area to contain the situation and prevent escalation as armed men from both sides are converging to Kolom.

The peacekeeping force further warned the conflicting parties against the resumption of clashes.

"UNISFA would like to reiterate that any presence of armed groups within the Abyei box other than its own troops is viewed by the mission as a violation of its mandate and will not hesitate to place responsibility on those engaged in such violations".

The Sudanese transitional government issued a statement condemning the tribal violence

"Thirty-two people were killed among them children and women, and secondly about 24 people are wounded ... about 15 people including children were abducted and 20 houses burned," Kuol Alor Kuol, the chief administrator of the Abyei area, told AFP news agency.

In Khartoum, the Sudanese government condemned the attacks on civilians by the armed men.

The government spokesman Faisal Mohamed Saleh further called on UNISFA forces in the region to control security and protect civilians.

(ST)

  • 23 January 06:43, by Mayendit

    Message to all people of Abyei communities including Piny Deng Majok. You must go home Abyei communities and have talks about your security because the whole population in Ngok Dinka will not be protected by UN Peacekeepers unless you guys have to manage even if it cost lives let it be. These moveable Misseriya tribes have not learn lessons until you beat them up.

    repondre message

  • 23 January 06:54, by Mayendit

    The youths of Dinkas Ngok Abyei have not been actively during the SPLA and SPLM time, the Abyei Sons who joined SPLA and SPLM were very few people while there hundred of thousands young people in the community. You must avoid being a fearful Dinkas but you must staying strongly defending your own lands, people because the Misseriya tribes are posting threatening your communities.

    repondre message

  • 23 January 07:08, by Mayendit

    Look your people standing with wood sticks when Arabs Misseriya made attacked and killings 32 innocent civilians. Standing with sticks is not the solution for Abyei communities but sit down after calling youths, Elders, generals in SSPDF, intellectual from all 9 Ngok Dinka and your primarily focused is protection and to deal with Misseriya tribes. I want to see or heard your response to Misseriya

    repondre message

  • 23 January 07:21, by Mayendit

    To: President Salva Kiir Mayardit and all governors of South Sudan nation, Misseriya tribes and many more others Arabs nomadic who usually a cross border to South Sudan for grazing land and water must be banned from entering into any State this is a national security threat. President Salva Kiir Mayardit must stop peace agreement medication on Northern Sudanese and SPLM Party and others opposition

    repondre message

  • 23 January 07:32, by Mayendit

    We would like to sees SPLM Party and others oppositions leaders to agree and leave theirs politics apart because the Arabs Misseriya tribes are armed by its government and it is threatening South Sudan national security because the citizens of another nation can’t enter another country to attack innocent civilians who are not armies. Kiir Mayardit must suspend Northern Sudanese peace agreement med

    repondre message

  • 23 January 07:46, by Gabriel Ajak

    Blaming government or Ethiopian troop in Abyei is not a solution,stop running to Anet when hearing the sound of guns, go on, take arm and make a revenge attack to Arab Misseriya South Sudan will get you on move.

    repondre message

    • 23 January 12:09, by Langbaar

      Gabriel Ajak,
      Don’t worry. There are no 32 Ngok Dinkas.Muounyjiengs Killed in Abyei chap. 32 South Sudanese states + plus Abyei, 33 states were what some low lives in our cloned so-called arabs North Sudan, Abesh (so-called ethiopians) prostitutes, their UN, UNISFA and some of their rubbish here in the region went and used as their own news chap.>>>

      repondre message

      • 23 January 12:14, by Langbaar

        didn’t I tell you that *Crimea, part of Ukraine* Are Europeans through and through. But they don’t the evil in devil infested Island of England, the US, their evil juus juus (so-called irsaelis) and some of their rubbish in between toy around with their country and our people. Gabriel Ajak, watch out chap>>>>

        repondre message

        • 23 January 12:23, by Langbaar

          There are some evils on this planet earth who have attached themselves to other countries and their countries. Tell them the truths and they will go and prepackage it as their own----they are *the US evils who have been living over our country and over our people all along. *Lowly informed South Sudanese piece trashes*>>>>>

          repondre message

          • 23 January 12:26, by Langbaar

            read these link: https://www.livescience.com/45829-haarp-shutdown.html
            https://www.livescience.com/45829-haarp-shutdown.html
            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7gvppHrLHHQ
            https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/High_Frequency_Active_Auroral_Research_Program
            Lowly informed South Sudanese fools,>>>>

            repondre message

            • 23 January 12:38, by Langbaar

              The links above *are not conspiracy theorist links; they are facts losers*. Your US, the devil infested Island of England, their evil juus (so-called israelis) projected themselves onto other people and their people all the times, and the vermin always think, they can live over other people and their countries.>>>

              repondre message

              • 23 January 12:47, by Langbaar

                Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta would be dead, chap. *All the evil English armies at *Nanyuki, Laikipia, here in South Sudan, Juba, Bor, Pibor, Malakal, Wau, Akoba, Anasir, Gambella region; will be killed by us and thrown into the Nile and be done with them., reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM chap*>>.

                repondre message

                • 23 January 13:03, by injuba

                  "All the evil English armies.......Gambella region; will be killed by us and thrown into the Nile"
                  In case you are not aware, there is hardly any function road from the Nile into the Pibor area, not to mention Gambella. So in case you are killing the "English armies", who ever that might be, how are you going to transport the dead bodies of the ones you bravely killed to the Nile?

                  repondre message

                • 23 January 13:08, by Langbaar

                  Games,
                  Read this link: *Daniel Adekera*, does name ’Daniel Adekera’ rhyme with South Sudan and the Sudanese people?. Not even the slightest. I am called Daniel losers, a South Sudanese boy. A lost so-called lost boys of the Sudan; Jesh El amr, Red army, and very racist. Our SPLM/A was named after the ’RED ARMY OF RUSSIA’. Russians people and their allies were the ones who help bombed>>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 23 January 13:13, by Langbaar

                    the *NAZIs out Russia. Eastern Europe, central Europe, Western Europe, here in Africa,; in out’ Bantus countries*>>>>

                    repondre message

  • 23 January 13:59, by Fathi

    This is horrible news. I’m praying for the families who have lost their loved ones and for the people who have been abducted to be safely returned. If UNISFA is unable to protect the Ngok Dinka then they must say so. They can’t call for no weapons in Abyei when they aren’t able to protect the Ngok Dinka. That only leaves them susceptible to future attacks.

    repondre message

    • 23 January 14:01, by Fathi

      The responsibility should be at the hands of the Sudanese government to disarm any Misseriya groups entering Abyei. They can’t continue killing and abducted people to have more land to graze at.

      repondre message

      • 23 January 14:07, by Fathi

        Once governors & parliament are appointed and the peace agreement with the armed groups are settled, PM Hamdok should initiate serious discussions with president Salva Kiir about the future of Abyei. The people of Abyei deserve better and can’t be ignored forever. As long as it remains unsettled, the violence will continue.

        repondre message

        • 23 January 14:09, by Fathi

          Both North and South Sudanese are tired of all fighting. We don’t want to have a proxy war in Abyei. If the two sides can’t come to an agreement, we might have settle for international arbitration.

          repondre message

          • 23 January 16:23, by Khent

            Fathi

            "International arbitration"? Do you mean something like the Permanent Court of Arbitration? The Abyei ’dispute’ was referred to the PCA in July 11, 2008. The Permanent court of arbitration then came out with a ruling on Abyei in July 22, 2009 . The ruling was understood to be both binding and final by the respective parties...

            repondre message

            • 23 January 16:38, by Khent

              ..But Khartoum rejected the final and binding ruling in September of 2010. The mandate of the PCA was to determine the area of the nine *Ngok chiefdoms* transferred to Kordofan as they were in 1905. The PCA determined that its delimitation of the Abyei area is correspondent with the area of the nine Ngok chiefdoms transferred to Kordofan in 1905...

              repondre message

              • 23 January 17:09, by Khent

                Anyone with a morsel of honesty, comprehension, reasoning and discernment perfectly understands that the land that was defined and delimited by the PCA is land that belongs solely and entirely to the Ngok Dinka. The Misseriya are not people of Abyei; the lands of the Misseriya lie to the North of Abyei-> in Muglad and Babanusa...

                repondre message

                • 23 January 17:20, by Khent

                  The Misseriya do not have any legitimate permanent settlements in Abyei. The Misseriya are transhumant; their traditional lands and permanent settlements are in Babanusa and Muglad; they are merely seasonal migrants -> passing through and making use of Abyei’s pastures for three [3] to four [4] months in a year...

                  repondre message

                  • 23 January 18:00, by Khent

                    .The Ngok arrived in Abyei a full generation before the Misseriya were able to dislodge and displace the indigenous shatt Nuba from Turda in Muglad, north of Abyei. In fact, certain sections of the Ngok assisted the Misseriya in seizing control of Muglad from the Nuba in 1765-1775.

                    repondre message

        • 23 January 14:57, by jubaone

          Fathi
          These jienge kuffar are simply cowards. Their youth could simply organize themselves and make deadly revenge against the mesiriya. But their youth have all fled to Sudan, Equatoria, Uganda and Kenya. They can save their shitholes. No Equatorians, Nuer, Collos or the rest will waste time to die 💀 again for these worthless kuffar. We want Juba to burn and drive these creatures out.

          repondre message

          • 23 January 18:06, by Khent

            Jubaone

            That’s nice, mate. You’re neutrality would actually be welcomed. Most Equatorians (during the war with the North) were part of Khartoum’s vast militia network in South Sudan. Khartoum enthusiastically armed the Mundari militia, the Bari dominated Popular Resistance Movement/Army, the Equatorial Defence Force and a multitude of tribes like the Toposa, Lotuka, Didinga, Boya, Acholi and many

            repondre message

            • 23 January 18:15, by Khent

              Equatoria was home to dozens of Khartoum-compliant tribal militias; the Nuer provided tens of thousands of militiamen to do Khartoum’s bidding - especially in the 90s. The vast majority of South Sudan’s tribes worked hand in hand with Khartoum against the Dinka during the war, so threatening to not get involved this time would be a huge plus for the Dinka...

              repondre message

              • 23 January 18:30, by Khent

                ..We’ve been fighting the Arabs for centuries; we lost over a million people fighting Khartoum in the second Sudanese civil war. The Dinka accomodated the return of Khartoum’s ’Junubin’ militiamen when the CPA was signed in 2005. None of the 63 tribes should ever be required to get involved in a Dinka-Arab war.

                repondre message

            • 23 January 18:22, by jubaone

              Khent
              I’m not going to waste my time issuing rebuttals or debunking jienge myths on their sole role in liberating SS, which funny though was predominantly undertaken in Equatoria. Jiengelands were and are still strategically and economically irrelevant and therefore weren’t worthy of liberation. Had all Equatorians thrown their weight behind as proxy militias,..

              repondre message

              • 23 January 18:29, by jubaone

                ..to Khartoum and stood as one solid block, no jienges would ever have consolidated their presence in Equatoria. Such places like New Kush etc..the SPLA base wouldn’t have been established. Equatorians knew that it was imperative to deal with the great "jellaba satan" first, while knowing the lesser "jienge evil" would be dealt with afterwards. Mark my words, this time around its you or the rest.

                repondre message

                • 23 January 18:35, by jubaone

                  Khent,
                  Most jienges mistook our kindness and hospitality for cowardice. Equatorians foolishly voted in Jan 2011 in the referendum for separation. Had they been told that jienges miscreants were that sickening and heinous, they would have opted for another path. Now SS is at crossroads and Equatorians are reminded only KOKORA by guns or otherwise. If you lived in Juba during kokora,..

                  repondre message

                  • 23 January 18:42, by jubaone

                    then you should have known how Equatorians can be that nasty.Since jienges can only live among themselves, then there’s absolutely no need for them to come and squat in Equatoria. This time around, as long as our Equatorian boys and girls are armed, then let’s fight it out. You jienges win, you "own" Equatoria, should you lose, pray 🙏 that God comes to your aid, cuz we’ll have no mercy.

                    repondre message

                • 23 January 18:40, by Khent

                  Juba

                  Waste your time? Mate, you’re always on this site. The Nuer all left in 91; the Shilluk followed Lam Akol; the Murle were Khartoum surrogates; the same is true for the ’Fertit’ -> a designation for a dozen tribes in Western Bahr el Ghazal; Equatoria produced Khartoum supplied and suppprted tribal militias and organised outfits like Martin Kenyi’s Equatorian Defence Force.

                  repondre message

  • 23 January 17:46, by Mayendit

    Jubaone

    The South Sudan nation which you are talking about was liberated by Dinkas people in the SPLA while Equatorians were hiding on Mountain. This Abyei is the national issued if you are awordac man. I think Nuers people will be better than Equatorians people when it come to national issued. Most Equatorians people are fearful and unpatriotic we know that.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



