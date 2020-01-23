 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 23 January 2020

Saudi Arabia reiterates calls for Sudan removal from terror list

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Saudi State Minister Qattan meets visiting US special envoy for Sudan Booth on 22 January 2020 (SMFA photo)
January 22, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Saudi Arabia has renewed its support for Sudan’s removal from the US. list of State Sponsors of Terrorism (SST), as the economic crisis deepened in the impoverished country.

U.S. Special envoy to Sudan was Wednesday in Riyadh on Wednesday where he discussed ways to support Sudan with Saudi Minister of State for African Affairs Ahmad bin Abdulaziz Qattan.

Following the meeting, the official Saudi TV reported that Qattan asked Booth to remove Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Qattan further affirmed "Saudi Arabia’s support of Sudan’s stability and security in order to achieve the Sudanese people’s aspirations," reported the official Saudi Press Agency.

Booth did not make any statement after his meeting with the Saudi official.

Recently U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale said that Sudan’s removal from the SST depends on the payment of financial compensations to family members of people killed or injured in terrorist attacks carried out by al Qaeda group in the nineties.

"The Under Secretary underscored that compensation for the victims of terrorism remains a priority for the U.S. government," said the State Department.

On Monday 13 January, the U.S. Supreme Court confirmed a previous court rule ordering Sudan to pay $3.8 billion in damages to family members of people killed or injured in al Qaeda’s bombings of the U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998.

Next month, the Supreme Court is expected to hear another appeal by Sudan to avoid about $ 4.3 billion in punitive damages awarded to the plaintiffs.

Also, the Qatari defence ministry stated that Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Khalid Al Attiyah met with Booth on Wednesday without further details.

"The meeting discussed issues of common interest," said the statement.

Qatar and Saudi Arabia are both members of the Friends of Sudan group that Washington established in May 2019 after the collapse of the al-Bashir’s regime.

A donor meeting will be held during the upcoming months in Kuwait as Washington seeks to mobilise the Gulf countries to provide financial support to Sudan.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 23 January 13:33, by Fathi

    This is a big fat facade. The Kuwait donor meet was pushed back until June because they plan on the counter revolution to occur before then. The worthless Sudanese pound exchange rate to the dollar is 100+ : $1. They know damn well it will likely continue to worsen until there is civil unrest.

    repondre message

    • 23 January 13:35, by Fathi

      After the next dictator/puppet comes to power, watch all these "friends of Sudan" start to support our dictator.

      repondre message

      • 23 January 13:39, by Fathi

        The quiet Donald Booth has nothing to say because he knows corrupt Trump governments narrative is bullshit. Ask the bullshitting Donald Booth why Sudan is going to be added to the list of banned countries from entering America now, when we weren’t on that list when the terrorist Bashir ran our country.

        repondre message

        • 23 January 13:43, by Fathi

          I’m telling you we are being played with. This discussion Donald Booth is having with Saudi Arabia & Qatar is basically a slave auction, and they think we’re the slaves. They should know they’re purchasing Nat Turner! We will topple as many dictators as needed until our demands are met.

          repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


A renewed call on states of South Sudan 2020-01-21 07:06:29 By James Gatdet Dak First of all, I hope that our able leaders (peace partners) shall politically resolve the number and boundaries of states in the Republic of South Sudan. Or whoever is to (...)

Sudan’s Peace: putting the cart before the Horse 2020-01-12 18:35:24 Putting Peace in the rear after the Sudanese Revolution is Akin to putting the cart before the Horse By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the indifference and the (...)

Environmental effects of oil spills in South Sudan’s Unity (2-2) 2020-01-09 06:35:08 By Peter Reat Gatkuoth When pipelines are built, regulated, controlled and maintained as necessary by international and national legislation, they can be safe environmentally according to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.