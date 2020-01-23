 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 23 January 2020

Sudanese army, Red Cross renew deal to teach humanitarian law

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 22, 2020 (KHARTOUM) – The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Wednesday renewed an agreement to teach International Humanitarian Law (IHL) to its troops.

JPEG - 15.4 kb

Several international conventions stipulate that governments have the obligation to teach their armies to observe the rules of international humanitarian law.

The Red Cross used to offer its assistance to the armed forces to disseminate the principles of international humanitarian law to its troops to limit the effects of war on civilians and prisoners of war

In a statement released after the signing of renewal deal, the Red Cross said they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) related to “the ICRC’s support to the SAF for the teaching and integration of International Humanitarian Law (IHL) within their Armed Forces”.

The document was first signed in 2008. It has been renewed regularly ever since, most recently in 2015.

The ICRC’s cooperation with the Sudanese army includes technical support to SAF for training, the provision of teaching materials and the reviewing of training manuals.

Over the past years, the ICRC has offered advice on standard operating procedures relevant to IHL, on codes of conduct, and — in its role as a neutral intermediary — has facilitated the release of detainees.

Pascal Cuttat ICRC Head of Delegation in Sudan said that this support coincides with the democratic transition in Sudan and the efforts of the transitional authority to achieve change.

“With the renewal of this MOU we will continue our support to the SAF for the teaching of IHL to their Armed Forces, and for its integration into all aspects of military conduct,” Cuttat added.

The ICRC has been working in Sudan since 1978 and extended its operations to Darfur in 2003. It is also operational in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 23 January 11:49, by Midit Mitot

    International humanitarian laws need to be taught in every country in Africa.

    repondre message

    • 23 January 12:56, by Fathi

      Did we drop 2 nuclear bombs in Japan? Did we destroy a prosperous Iraq? Did we drop nuclear depleted bombs in Iraq which led to the highest rates of birth defects in the world? Did we falsify OPCW reports, stating that Syria’s president was using chemical weapons against his people when he was winning the war, then use that as an excuse to invade Syria & steal their oil?

      repondre message

      • 23 January 12:59, by Fathi

        Did we lie about Saddam having weapons of mass destruction and use that as an excuse to invade? Did we invade Afghanistan not having an idea of what we are doing there (Afghan Papers) and end up stealing their minerals and making their farm land into opium fields?

        repondre message

        • 23 January 13:01, by Fathi

          Did we invade europe and enslave them in their own countries, or did they do that to us? Did we take 10’s of millions of slaves out of Europe & America, strip them of their names, religion, history, or did they do that to us? Did we rape, pillage, kill, and loot them of their resources or did they do that to us?

          repondre message

          • 23 January 13:05, by Fathi

            Did we destroy Libya, the country with highest standard of living in Africa, or did they do that? Did we supply Saudi Arabia with the majority of their weapons to kill some of the poorest people in the world (Yemen), or did they do that? Did we supply Saddam with chemical weapons to us against Iran (who removed a US backed dictator) or did they do that?

            repondre message

            • 23 January 13:08, by Fathi

              Did we threaten to destroy all of Iran’s cultural sites or did they do that? Are we supporting the ethnic cleansing and genocide occuring in Palestine or are they? Did we kill Patrice Lumumba while supporting secessionists in the Congo or did they do that? Are we exploiting them or are they exploiting us?

              repondre message

              • 23 January 13:14, by Fathi

                Did we lie to african americans and tell them they didn’t have syphilis to see the effect of syphilis on the body when there was a cure, or did they do that? I can go on forever. They need to learn and live by these rules first before they come to our countries claiming they have moral high ground trying to teach us these rules.

                repondre message

                • 23 January 13:18, by Fathi

                  They tell us we can’t have nukes while they have more than enough to destroy the entire world multiple times. They have oppressed the entire world yet they think their morals are superior to ours.

                  repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


A renewed call on states of South Sudan 2020-01-21 07:06:29 By James Gatdet Dak First of all, I hope that our able leaders (peace partners) shall politically resolve the number and boundaries of states in the Republic of South Sudan. Or whoever is to (...)

Sudan’s Peace: putting the cart before the Horse 2020-01-12 18:35:24 Putting Peace in the rear after the Sudanese Revolution is Akin to putting the cart before the Horse By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the indifference and the (...)

Environmental effects of oil spills in South Sudan’s Unity (2-2) 2020-01-09 06:35:08 By Peter Reat Gatkuoth When pipelines are built, regulated, controlled and maintained as necessary by international and national legislation, they can be safe environmentally according to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.