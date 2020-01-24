Sudan postpones extension of state of emergency

January 23, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Sovereign Council has postponed the extension of the state of emergency in the country for further consultations.

Mohamed al-Faki (ST photo)

Mohamed al-Faki, the Council’s member and spokesman announced the postponement after a meeting they held on Thursday.

"We have postponed the decision on the extension of the state of emergency for further consultations," he said before to stress "We did not make a decision".

He added that the meeting asked the Council’s Chairman Abdel Fatah al-Burhan to discuss the matter with the Prime Minister Hamdok for more details until the next week meeting.

Hamdok requested the extension following the increased tribal clashes in the country and also to allow his government to dismantle the structures and assets of the former Islamist regime.

On October 10, the Sovereign Council extended the state of emergency in all Sudan for three months.

Islamist groups that supported the former regime expressed its opposition to the state of emergency saying there are no threats to justify the exceptional measure.

(ST)