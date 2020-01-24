UNMISS ready to deploy more troops in South Sudan troubled areas: Shearer

January 23, 2020 (JUBA) - UN mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said willing to deploy more troops in Juba and troubled areas in the country but asked for a collective agreement on this respect.
On 17 January, Angelina TenyTeny, the head of the SPLM-IO defence committee, proposed to deploy UN forces in the capital and troubled areas such as Yei and Juba-Nimule route where there are fighters of the holdout groups.
In response to this request, David Shearer told reporters on Thursday that the peacekeeping mission is ready to deploy more troop during the roll-out of the newly trained unified forces.
"Where the UN has the capability to increase its presence to support demilitarization and build confidence, we can do this," Shearer said.
"But, any change in our deployment should come as a request agreed by all the parties," he added.
He further stressed that their role remains supportive of the South Sudanese forces.
"Maintaining security and law enforcement will always remain the core responsibility of the government. The UN cannot and will not usurp that role," he reassured.
The delay registered in the implementation of the security arrangements and the imminent formation of the transitional government triggered the SPLM-IO demand for the contribution of the UN force in the protection of civilians in the troubled area.
Initially, it was agreed to dispatch a regional force from the neighbouring countries to protect the opposition leaders but the UNMISS rejected the idea as this force had to be under its umbrella.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Nuer girls courtship: Was there guided freedom of girls? 2020-01-24 06:28:01 By James Gatdet Dak January 23, 2020 --- First, please excuse my social or cultural story on previous freedom of Nuer girls, in case it doesn't prescribe to your lifestyle! I hope some young (...)
A renewed call on states of South Sudan 2020-01-21 07:06:29 By James Gatdet Dak First of all, I hope that our able leaders (peace partners) shall politically resolve the number and boundaries of states in the Republic of South Sudan. Or whoever is to (...)
Sudan’s Peace: putting the cart before the Horse 2020-01-12 18:35:24 Putting Peace in the rear after the Sudanese Revolution is Akin to putting the cart before the Horse By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the indifference and the (...)
MORE