Government declares Sudan free of cholera

January 23, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese government spokesman, Faisal Mohamed Saleh, Thursday, announced that his country is totally free of the cholera epidemic.
From September to December 2019, the federal health ministry reported 346 cases and confirmed 11 cholera deaths. The epidemic spread in the states of Blue Nile, Sennar, Al-Jazirah and Khartoum.
In a statement issued on Thursday, Saleh the announcement was based on the recommendations of the cholera epidemic technical committee in the Ministry of Health, the World Health Organization and epidemiologists in the country.
He pointed out that the last cholera case was diagnosed on December 2, 2019.
The information minister thanked all the local and foreign agencies that contributed to this effort, particularly the Federal Ministry of Health, state ministries, cadres, and workers in the health professions.
He further hailed the transparency of these organs and its efforts to expand the operational capacity of health facilities stressing that these efforts facilitated government intervention to deal with the epidemic.
In addition, he announced that the Federal Ministry of Health has begun early preparation for protecting the country from cholera and other epidemics during the upcoming wet season.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Nuer girls courtship: Was there guided freedom of girls? 2020-01-24 06:28:01 By James Gatdet Dak January 23, 2020 --- First, please excuse my social or cultural story on previous freedom of Nuer girls, in case it doesn't prescribe to your lifestyle! I hope some young (...)
A renewed call on states of South Sudan 2020-01-21 07:06:29 By James Gatdet Dak First of all, I hope that our able leaders (peace partners) shall politically resolve the number and boundaries of states in the Republic of South Sudan. Or whoever is to (...)
Sudan’s Peace: putting the cart before the Horse 2020-01-12 18:35:24 Putting Peace in the rear after the Sudanese Revolution is Akin to putting the cart before the Horse By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes against the backdrop of the indifference and the (...)
MORE