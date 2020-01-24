 
 
 
Government declares Sudan free of cholera

People suspected of cholera infection in al-Karory ville located north to Er Roseires in Blue Nile state (ST Photo)
January 23, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese government spokesman, Faisal Mohamed Saleh, Thursday, announced that his country is totally free of the cholera epidemic.

From September to December 2019, the federal health ministry reported 346 cases and confirmed 11 cholera deaths. The epidemic spread in the states of Blue Nile, Sennar, Al-Jazirah and Khartoum.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Saleh the announcement was based on the recommendations of the cholera epidemic technical committee in the Ministry of Health, the World Health Organization and epidemiologists in the country.

He pointed out that the last cholera case was diagnosed on December 2, 2019.

The information minister thanked all the local and foreign agencies that contributed to this effort, particularly the Federal Ministry of Health, state ministries, cadres, and workers in the health professions.

He further hailed the transparency of these organs and its efforts to expand the operational capacity of health facilities stressing that these efforts facilitated government intervention to deal with the epidemic.

In addition, he announced that the Federal Ministry of Health has begun early preparation for protecting the country from cholera and other epidemics during the upcoming wet season.

(ST)

