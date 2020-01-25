 
 
 
Sudan, SPLM-N Agar sign peace framework agreement

SPLM-N Al-Umda (R) shakes hands with Hemetti (L) after the signing of the peace framework agreement while Tut Gatluak (C) applauds on 24 January 2020 (SSPPU photo)January 24, 2020 (JUBA) - The Sudanese government and the SPLM-N led by Malik Agar signed a framework peace agreement in Juba on Friday, ahead of comprehensive peace agreement with armed groups before mid-February.

The purpose of the framework agreement with Agar group which is part of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF)is to end the nearly 9-year armed conflict in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states.

The dispositions of the signed deal included the right to legislate in the two areas, land ownership, power and wealth sharing and principles of security arrangements.

It is expected to be followed by a comprehensive peace agreement between the government and the SRF groups in Darfur and eastern Sudan before 14 February, once the other tracks complete framework agreements.

The signing ceremony took place at the presidential palace in Juba, in the presence of President Salva Kiir, a number of Sudanese government officials and the leaders of the Revolutionary Front.

For the transitional authority, the agreement was signed, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo "Hemetti", a leading member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, while it was inked by Ahmed Al-Umda Badi, SPLA-N Agar chief of staff for the other party.

In a speech delivered at the ceremony, Hemetti said that the conclusion of the framework agreement confirms the determination of the parties and the strength of their partnership for peace.

He also affirmed the government’s readiness to pay peace requirements and it will work with regional and international partners to achieve peace goals.

The SPLM-N Agar had rejected to include the secular state in the peace negotiations, arguing that the matter is not only related to the Two Areas. However, the group demands the right to legislate in South Kordofan and Blue Nile states in a way to ensure that Islamic legislation plays no role in their regional legal system.

The SRF groups plan to form a coalition with the other Forces for Freedom and Changes (FFC) including the National Umma Party for "civilian state" in Sudan.

In his speech, the SPLM-N Agar Deputy Leader Yasir Arman reiterated the Movement’s commitment to sign a comprehensive peace agreement before February 14th together with the other SRF factions.

He pointed out that the parties seek to build a new Sudan of diversity and peaceful coexistence, based on a strategic partnership with the Sovereign Councils, the cabinet, the army, the Rapid Support Forces, and the forces of freedom and change.

Arman said that they aspire to build a confederation between the two independent states of former Sudan. He also repeated their willingness to coordinate with the SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu in order to achieve peace.

Salva Kiir applauds

President Salva Kiir, in his remarks, welcomed the signing of the framework agreement and hoped that the parties would reach a comprehensive peace in the coming weeks.

"There is nothing better than peace to achieve the goals," Kiir said.

He further called on the parties to adhere to the agreement and invite others to join it.

President Salva Kiir further stated that the leadership of the two countries seeks to end the internal conflicts and achieve welfare.

Commenting on the recent attack by Misseriya armed men on the Dinka Ngok, Kiir that what happened in Abyei recently reflects the mentality of the old regime in Sudan stressing that will not affect the relationship of the two countries.

Kiir stressed that the two countries seek to silence the gun, end the suffering caused by wars, to pave the way for economic cooperation between Khartoum and Juba and facilitating cross-border trade for the benefit of the two peoples.

(ST)

