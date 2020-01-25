Minnawi group blasts UN report on participation in Libyan conflict

January 24, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan Liberation Movement led by Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM) has dismissed a report by the UN Panel of Experts on Sudan about the group’s involvement in Libyan civil war.
The panel, which monitors compliance with the arms embargo in Darfur said in a recent report released on 14 January that the SLM-MM continues to fight alongside the forces of Khalifa Haftar who in return provides them with money and weapons.
"The provision of military vehicles to an armed group operating in Darfur may constitute a violation by the Libyan National Army of the sanctions regime pursuant to resolution 1591 (2005)," stressed the report.
In a written statement extended to Sudan Tribune, Noreldaem Taha SLM-MM Information Secretary denounced the report of the experts stressing that its information was inaccurate.
"What was stated in the report of the Panel of Experts (...) is inaccurate and was based on information from unreliable sources with bad intentions towards the Movement," Taha said.
He further expressed their readiness to cooperate with the panel of experts and provide them with accurate information.
The experts say they have audio statements and produced photos for weapons, including tanks and armoured vehicles.
The report, also, accused the SLM led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur of involvement in gold mining in Jebel Marra and developing business in South Sudan.
(ST)
