Sudan screens passengers for coronavirus: health official

Travelers at a train station in Yichang, China, about 200 miles from Wuhan (CHINATOPIX photo, via Associated Press)
January 25, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese health authorities said they would start passengers screening at Khartoum airport for symptoms of coronavirus as of Sunday.

More than 2,000 people globally infected and 56 in China killed by the disease. Coronavirus cases have been detected in Asia, Europe and the United States.

The health authorities "will screen all arrivals to the country, because the entry of the disease is not confined to one line or one country," Babikir al-Maqboul, the director of the General Department of Emergency and Epidemic Control of the Ministry of Health, told the official Sudan News Agency, on Saturday.

Babikir added that the airport’s health centre will be prepared on Sunday and will be supported with a third ambulance to transport possible patients to the health centres.

Chinese authorities said the incubation period for the coronavirus can range from one to 14 days. Also, the virus is infectious during incubation.

The virus believed to have originated late last year in a seafood market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

He also announced the start of training activities for the medical personal and will brief all the staff members of the airport to increase awareness about the coronavirus.

He expected the arrival of medical support from the World Health Organization to prevent the spread of the new virus.

He pointed out that the health authorities convene a meeting, Sunday, bringing together all international organizations and health agencies to discuss ways to protect the country from the virus.

Thousands of Chinese works are in Sudan, also Sudanese businessmen and students are travelling regularly between Beijing and Khartoum.

