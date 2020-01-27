SPLM-N al-Hilu says not concerned by govt-Agar deal



January 26, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu said not concerned by the framework agreement on South Kordofan and the Blue Nile states signed by the government and the SPLM-N led by Malik Agar.

The Sudanese government negotiating delegation on Sunday returned to Khartoum after the suspension of talks until 4th of February for more consultations.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival in Khartoum, Mohamed Hassan al-Thaishi said that the framework agreement signed with the SPLM-N Agar has laid the political and security foundation for all negotiating tracks in Juba.

Reacting to this statement, Jack Mahmud, spokesman of the SPLM-N al-Hilu negotiating team said they are not concerned about the deal with Agar group.

"Al-Taishi’s statement expresses the vision and point of view of the government delegation, as well as of the signatories to the agreement (...)," said Mahmud.

"The SPLM-N affirms that it is not concerned with the framework agreement signed between the Transitional Government and Aqar/Arman group, even if it is supported by the other tracks," he further stressed.

Talks between the government and the SPLM-N al-Hilu are deadlocked over the secular state as the government says this issue will be discussed at the constitutional conference but al-Hilu group says it has to be settled at the peace negotiating table.

Mahmud further blamed the government delegation for returning to Khartoum without informing them through the South Sudanese mediation.

Also, he reiterated their " full readiness to continue the peace talks, despite the stalemate on the issues of secularism and the right to self-determination".

Agreement with northern track

On Sunday, the Sudanese government and the "Northern Track" signed a final agreement in the capital, Juba, after discussions on land ownership and development issues, people affected by Merowe Dam in Northern Sudan.

Before to construct the 9km dam, the government displaced some 70,000 people from the area covered by the reservoir lake, mainly the Manasir, Hamadab and Amri tribes.

