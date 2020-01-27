 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 27 January 2020

U.S. envoy, ministers discuss economic situation in Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 26, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - U.S. Special Envoy to Sudan Donald Booth on Sunday discussed the economic situation in Sudan with the Sudanese ministers of economy and mining.

PNG - 190.8 kb
U.S. Special Envoy Donald Booth, speaks at the U.S. House Subcommittee on Africa, on April 28, 2016 (ST Photo)

Booth arrived in Khartoum following talks with officials in Saudi Arabia and Qatar about ways to support the ailing economic situation in Sudan.

The ministry of finance said that Minister Ibrahim al-Badawi discussed with Booth the economic reforms he plans to achieve through the 2020 budget, to address the financial structural imbalances.

Also, al-Badawi called on Booth envoy to back their efforts for the removal of obstacles preventing bank transfers between the two countries.

Sudan is still a state sponsor of terrorism and banks fear to deal with the Sudanese banks despite the lift of economic sanctions two years ago.

"The two sides also agreed on the importance of the donors’ meeting to be held before the middle of the year," further said the statement.

Last December, it was decided to hold the donor conference in April but the host country Kuwait asked to postpone it to May or June 2020.

For his part, Energy Minister Adel Ali Ibrahim informed the U.S. envoy of the reforms achieved in the energy and mining sector to eradicate fraud and corruption in line with the demands of December Revolution.

He also reviewed the multiple opportunities to invest in the mining sector and discussed with Booth the opportunities in the oil sector.

The visiting diplomat expressed hope to see US companies invest in Sudan, especially since the energy sector in Sudan is still attractive.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger can learn from China’s counter-terrorism efforts 2020-01-27 09:15:05 By Ronald Kato The Sahel region has seen an upsurge in violence in recent years. The violence has mostly come from militant groups and sometimes ethnic animosity. In Burkina Faso, Mali and (...)

Nuer girls courtship: Was there guided freedom of girls? 2020-01-24 06:28:01 By James Gatdet Dak January 23, 2020 --- First, please excuse my social or cultural story on previous freedom of Nuer girls, in case it doesn't prescribe to your lifestyle! I hope some young (...)

A renewed call on states of South Sudan 2020-01-21 07:06:29 By James Gatdet Dak First of all, I hope that our able leaders (peace partners) shall politically resolve the number and boundaries of states in the Republic of South Sudan. Or whoever is to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.