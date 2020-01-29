 
 
 
South Sudan’s Kiir pardons holdout opposition leaders

January 28, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has given an amnesty to all the holdout opposition leaders involved in a peace process brokered by the Roman Catholic Sant’ Egidio peace group.

In a republican order read on the state-run television on Tuesday evening, Kiir granted a general amnesty to all the leaders of the South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance (SSOMA).

The presidential pardon comes as the government and SSOMA agreed on 13 January to resume talks "under the auspices of Sant’Egidio in consultation with IGAD" to achieve an inclusive peace in the country.

The SSOMA includes the Real Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (R-SPLM), National Salvation Front (NAS). South Sudan United Front (SSUF) and the United Democratic Revolutionary Movement/Army (UNDRM/A), National Democratic Movement-PF (NDM-PF), and Sudan National Movement for Change (SSNMC).

SSOMA leaders are Thomas Cirillo Swaka, Paul Malong Awan Anei, Pa’gan Amum Okiech, Amanuel Yoanes Yor Akol Ajawin, David Tut Kuiy, Vakindi Unvu and Henry Dilah Odwar.

The Rome Declaration includes a cessation of hostilities and humanitarian access to civilians in the conflict-affected zones. Also, the signatories committed themselves to "discuss and evaluate together - in Sant’Egidio - mechanisms to resolve differences".

(ST)

  29 January 07:26, by South South

    Real peace is coming to South Sudan. This is great news to all of us.

  29 January 07:42, by Games

    South Shit.
    You have long way to go before the peace back to your shithole South Sudan. Your low thinkers President should be the ones that would be pardons not one way another, because he (Salva Kiir) started all these messes in the country.

