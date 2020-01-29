Sudan, SPLM-N Agar start truce’s implementation



January 28, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North, led by Malik Agar, (SPLM-N Agar) announced the start of the cessation of hostilities’ implementation.

The SPLM-N Agar and the Sudanese government signed a framework agreement for peace in South Kordofan and the Blue Nile states last week.

The Movement’s deputy leader, Yasir Arman told Sudan Tribune, on Tuesday, that the Movement and the government with the participation of a delegation from South Sudan held a workshop on the cessation of hostilities and humanitarian access organised by UNAMID.

Arman added that the participants will be distributed in Khartoum and the Movement-controlled areas to monitor the truce implementation.

"Thus, the ceasefire enters into force" he stressed before to announce the arrival of an SPLM-N mission to the Blue Nile State to assess humanitarian needs on Wednesday.

In a related development, the three delegations were received by Shams el-Din Kabbashi, a member of the Sovereign Council and the government negotiating team.

According to a statement by the Sovereign Council, the delegations briefed Kabbashi on the steps agreed by the participants to implement the truce and the humanitarian assistance.

Referring to the framework peace agreement, Arman said the preliminary agreement is a major achievement that opens a path for achieving reforms.

He stressed the need for security reforms to build a professional army with a new military doctrine that includes the RSF militiamen and armed groups struggle fighters.

He further called on the regional and international community to support these steps to avoid Sudan joining the failed states and to prevent the repetition of the experiences of Iraq and Libya, as he said.

Arman pledged to work to build a civil democratic rule based on citizenship without discrimination.

(ST)