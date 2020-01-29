 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 29 January 2020

Sudan, SPLM-N Agar start truce’s implementation

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Juck Bor (C) Chairman of the Joint Committee for Humanitarian and cessation of hostilities in the Two Areas, with Buthaina Ibrahim Dinar (L) head of SPL-N Agar delegation and Brigadier General Musa Omer head of the Sudanese delegation on 28 Jan 2020 (SC photo)
January 28, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North, led by Malik Agar, (SPLM-N Agar) announced the start of the cessation of hostilities’ implementation.

The SPLM-N Agar and the Sudanese government signed a framework agreement for peace in South Kordofan and the Blue Nile states last week.

The Movement’s deputy leader, Yasir Arman told Sudan Tribune, on Tuesday, that the Movement and the government with the participation of a delegation from South Sudan held a workshop on the cessation of hostilities and humanitarian access organised by UNAMID.

Arman added that the participants will be distributed in Khartoum and the Movement-controlled areas to monitor the truce implementation.

"Thus, the ceasefire enters into force" he stressed before to announce the arrival of an SPLM-N mission to the Blue Nile State to assess humanitarian needs on Wednesday.

In a related development, the three delegations were received by Shams el-Din Kabbashi, a member of the Sovereign Council and the government negotiating team.

According to a statement by the Sovereign Council, the delegations briefed Kabbashi on the steps agreed by the participants to implement the truce and the humanitarian assistance.

Referring to the framework peace agreement, Arman said the preliminary agreement is a major achievement that opens a path for achieving reforms.

He stressed the need for security reforms to build a professional army with a new military doctrine that includes the RSF militiamen and armed groups struggle fighters.

He further called on the regional and international community to support these steps to avoid Sudan joining the failed states and to prevent the repetition of the experiences of Iraq and Libya, as he said.

Arman pledged to work to build a civil democratic rule based on citizenship without discrimination.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 29 January 13:54, by Fathi

    This is great news & great start! I hope the people of Blue Nile State receive the relief they desperately need due to all the floods. I hope we are able to resolve things with Al-Hilu and that he joins too. Peace in Blue Nile will be impossible to achieve unless Al-Hilu joins.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger can learn from China’s counter-terrorism efforts 2020-01-27 09:15:05 By Ronald Kato The Sahel region has seen an upsurge in violence in recent years. The violence has mostly come from militant groups and sometimes ethnic animosity. In Burkina Faso, Mali and (...)

Nuer girls courtship: Was there guided freedom of girls? 2020-01-24 06:28:01 By James Gatdet Dak January 23, 2020 --- First, please excuse my social or cultural story on previous freedom of Nuer girls, in case it doesn't prescribe to your lifestyle! I hope some young (...)

A renewed call on states of South Sudan 2020-01-21 07:06:29 By James Gatdet Dak First of all, I hope that our able leaders (peace partners) shall politically resolve the number and boundaries of states in the Republic of South Sudan. Or whoever is to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.