 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 29 January 2020

South Sudanese did not provide peace money until mid-December

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 28, 2020 (JUBA) - Until the second half of December 2019, the South Sudanese government did not provide the money needed to ensure the implementation of the pre-transition arrangements during the 100-day extension period.

JPEG - 42 kb
President Salva Kiir speaks at the army’s command council in Juba on October 31, 2019 (PPU photo)

The Interim Chairperson of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) Augostino Njoroge disclosed the information on Monday 27 January 2020 in his remarks before the 905th meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council in Addis Ababa.

“Funds were not availed to the implementing mechanisms until the 17th of December 2019, 35 days into the 100 days extension,” Njoroge said.

He further requested the Council to appeal to the South Sudanese government to continue providing the funds necessary for the implementation of the outstanding Pre-Transitional tasks and ensure that implementation of the outstanding Pre-Transitional tasks is expedited to enable the quick formation of the national unity government.

The Kenyan diplomat also asked the Council to appeal to the regional and international community and friends of South Sudan to continue supporting the implementation of the revitalised peace pact.

On 7 November, South Sudan main peace partners have agreed to extend the transitional period for one hundred days.

Machar had rejected to join the transitional government pointing to the failure to finalize the formation of the unified army or the fix the number of state and its boundaries, the two key issues of discord.

In November 2019, UN panel of experts for South Sudan said that South Sudanese government disbursed only about $35 million for the peace process of the $100 million that President Kiir had made in May 2019.

The initial budget for the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement was estimated at $285 million.

In his speech, Njoroge also underscored the lack of effective coordination between the Agreement implementing Mechanisms as a second source of concern for the peace implementation.

Njoroge said that despite the mobilization of troops to cantonment sites and training centres, the implementing Agreement Mechanisms “have not performed as expected.”

Finally, in his recommendations, Ambassador Njoroge asked the Council “to appeal to the Government and the Parties to the Agreement to compromise in order to resolve the outstanding issue of the number of states and their boundaries to enable the formation of the RTGoNU on a solid foundation.”

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 29 January 13:36, by Malakal county Simon

    All the signal about who against the South Sudanese who are daily yearning for the final peace, are coming to light and no else to blame but the Tribal government of Salva Kiir!!!!!!!

    repondre message

  • 29 January 13:41, by Langbaar

    "South Sudanese did not provide peace money until mid-December"
    There you g! To the so-called ’East Africa community (EAC()?, Good luck to the fools. What counry does South Sudan owes a dime on this planet earth? Not any country fools. In fact, the evils in *the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus (so-called israelis), some of their Bantuses, Abeshas (so-called ethiopian)>>>>

    repondre message

    • 29 January 13:53, by Langbaar

      prostitutes and some of their creeps in between thought, they can bring their ’cheap and dirty intrigues into our country’ and over our people through their bullshits of humanitarian aid, donations, peacekeeping and human rights business scams.>>>>

      repondre message

      • 29 January 14:02, by Langbaar

        Then enthroned in a none ’tribal who would want live side by side with you Nuer ke nyantoc low lives, English people, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus (you Nuer low lives even called yourselves), *ISRAEL IN AFRICA?!!!* Says who our Nuers ke nyantoc piece of trashes? Our Nuers ke nyatoc piece trashes>>>>

        repondre message

        • 29 January 14:12, by Langbaar

          Malakal county Simon,
          Didn’t l tell you a couple of times to never call yourself that name because Malakal has nothing to do with our Nuer ke nyantoc fools, but Apadang Ngok Dinkas/Jaangs/Jiengs/Jenges country?>>>

          repondre message

          • 29 January 14:24, by Langbaar

            *15/12/2013, was the day our enemies used to play games with our country and our people. But on the *15/12/2019, they even took their fools to *Rome* Mr. Salva Kiir and Riek Machar by Mr. Pope Francis. Fellows. Watch this space. Have you ever heard the Dinkas/Mounyjiengs of the Sudan marrying these vermin? Never had and will never ever will. Fellows. watch this space.>>>>

            repondre message

            • 29 January 14:35, by Malakal county Simon

              Langbaar

              Wake up, from your alcohol/drug addict.... Your embarrassing other legendary tribes in South Sudan!! Why you denying??????

              repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger can learn from China’s counter-terrorism efforts 2020-01-27 09:15:05 By Ronald Kato The Sahel region has seen an upsurge in violence in recent years. The violence has mostly come from militant groups and sometimes ethnic animosity. In Burkina Faso, Mali and (...)

Nuer girls courtship: Was there guided freedom of girls? 2020-01-24 06:28:01 By James Gatdet Dak January 23, 2020 --- First, please excuse my social or cultural story on previous freedom of Nuer girls, in case it doesn't prescribe to your lifestyle! I hope some young (...)

A renewed call on states of South Sudan 2020-01-21 07:06:29 By James Gatdet Dak First of all, I hope that our able leaders (peace partners) shall politically resolve the number and boundaries of states in the Republic of South Sudan. Or whoever is to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.