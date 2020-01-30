 
 
 
NAS turns down Kiir's amnesty to South Sudan holdout leaders

January 29, 2020 (JUBA) - The National Salvation Front (NAS) Wednesday rejected the presidential amnesty for its leader Thomas Cirilo and other opposition leaders, terming it as a "public relations display".

PNG - 200 kb
Lt. Gen. Thomas Cirilo Swaka, the ex-SPLA deputy chief of general staff for training (youtube photo)

On Tuesday 28 January, President Kiir granted a general amnesty to all the leaders of the South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance (SSOMA) including Cirilo.

The presidential pardon comes after the signing on 12 January of the Roma Declaration in which the parties committed themselves to a cessation of hostilities agreement and pledged to resume talks next February.

"We regard the decree as a political mockery and public relations display, it absolutely has no meaning at all," said Suba Samuel Manage NAS Spokesman in statements to Sudan Tribune on Wednesday.

Suba underlined that President Kiir would have done better if he pardons the political prisoners who are in jail instead of oppositions leaders who are abroad in safe places.

"President keeps on contradicting himself, instead of him issuing amnesty for those outside the country, let him release all the political detainees languishing in The Blue House and other detention centres throughout the country," he added.

The former deputy chief of staff and General and NAS founder in early 2017 had already rejected a presidential pardon in September 2017.

JUBA PREPARING ATTACKS

The SSOMA, in line with the Sant’Egidio-brokered agreement, will meet on 12-14 February for talks on the implementation of the Rome Declaration on Cessation of Hostilities Agreement on monitoring and verification.

However, Suba said they believe that the South Sudanese government forces are preparing for a new military campaign for the upcoming dray season.

"To our dismay, Juba is busy building up troops and deploying them, I think in preparation for the so-called dry season offensive, NAS is monitoring the situation closely and we can defend ourselves in case of an attack," he said.

Nonetheless, NAS spokesman reiterated their commitment to Roma Declaration and hailed the efforts exerted by the Sant’Egidio religious community for peace in South Sudan, stressing that its initiative aims at addressing the root causes of the conflict.

"The Rome initiative is trying to pursue that path as such we support the Sant Igidio’s initiative," he stressed.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 30 January 06:56, by Midit Mitot

    Brave general who knows his right can not be confused with that fake amnesty.

    Bravo Thamos Cirrilo.

    repondre message

    • 30 January 07:07, by Games

      Midit Mitot
      Thomas Cirilo Swaka is a very smartgeneral and he can not be easily fools like others Oppositios leaders . He is last man standing.

      repondre message

      • 30 January 07:53, by Midit Mitot

        Games,

        That,s true, it will be up to the fool generals who be confused by Kirr while Kiir and JCE are now preparing for the deadly attack in this dry season.

        repondre message

      • 30 January 07:56, by South South

        Games,

        Woh, Woh, Woh, GAARMA. No one in South Sudan can shake Kiir Mayardit’s power including free nyantit or free hotel rooms in Juba. Kiir will continue to seek for peace with everyone in South Suda, but if people refuse, he will keep everything for himself and life is moving forward, MALAMADIT GAARMA!!!!

        repondre message

    • 30 January 08:01, by South South

      Midit Mitot,

      You are a very confused Nuer guy. One day, oh, brave Reik is in Juba to get free nyantit. Another day, oh brave, Kurkoo is in a hotel in Addis and will not come to Juba. Take a stand like a man. War is not good for Nuer unless you want to continue roaming in Addis and Khartoum or live in swampy areas of Upper Nile. Pick one stand and let’s deal with it. We here for everything.

      repondre message

      • 30 January 08:16, by Midit Mitot

        South South,

        Mentally fool, Am a pure IO knows even your government pussies, but I must support any opposition against that fake regime in Juba, despite whoseever is.

        repondre message

        • 30 January 08:48, by South South

          Midit Mitot,

          Who care about your support to other rebels, we are on top of every rebel in South Sudan. Take it or leave it, any shit talk will not sit well with us anymore. The days people used to run to Omar Bashir are over.

          repondre message

          • 30 January 09:22, by Midit Mitot

            South South,

            Hahahaah that,s bastard hope! time has come for your illiterate and corrupted government to park and goooo!!!!!, good enough your blood suckers Ministers are not willing in peace.

            This will give IO and other oppositions a chances to damp Juba government.

            repondre message

            • 30 January 09:43, by South South

              Midit Mitot,

              I don’t know how to talk, I know actions only. Come over and meet me at Pagak.

              repondre message

              • 30 January 10:32, by Midit Mitot

                South South,

                Get you in Pagak? hahaha may Duk Pagak.

                repondre message

                • 30 January 11:41, by South South

                  Midit Mitot,

                  Every single Nuer town is in my hands. Why do you talk to me?

                  repondre message

                  • 30 January 13:06, by Midit Mitot

                    South South,

                    (Lueth) kach, there is no single state on your dirty hand my dear, talk about Nuerwew may be.

                    repondre message

  • 30 January 06:58, by Games

    Very good, that what we are expecting from you fellas. Salva Kiir’s pardons is a joke it should be regarded as a baby talk. Again Noone is owning dry seasons. Salva Kiir will learn unforgettable lessons if he try to use the war as a solution.

    repondre message

  • 30 January 07:10, by Games

    South Shit
    The peace is returning to the country soon.

    repondre message

    • 30 January 08:06, by South South

      Games,

      ALMIGHTY Nuer never been defeated ( I’m laughing a little bit). Woh, Woh, Woh, GAARMA. Free nyantits are ready in Juba. Come over and we will take care of your feeding. Anyone who wants peace MUST talk to Kiir. Those days people used to run to OMar Bashir are over, so what can you do now? You MUST come back and meet me in Pagak and we can talk over these issues face to face.

      repondre message

  • 30 January 10:13, by Eastern

    Kiir has ended with a BIG ROTTEN EGG on his face!

    Thomas Cirilo rejected Kiir’s amnesty; Paul Malong equally rejected that ineffective amnesty! Let them disolve that paper on which the decree was drafted and signed and drink the same - fools!

    repondre message

    • 30 January 11:36, by South South

      The most stupid person here is Eastern. He deserves to be called dumb ass and not only fool. What does Kiir lose here? He still a president of South Sudan. He controls South Sudan. He controls the army. He can tell Kurkoo anything he wants and if Kurkoo doesn’t like that, he needs to run to net and put out lies. Kurkoo!!!!!

      repondre message

      • 30 January 13:02, by Eastern

        South South,

        You jenge man should still think better, if you have that reasoning faculty:Kiir’s only the president if Juba only, not much! Whether others are monkeys, stupid or otherwise is beyond you!

        repondre message

        • 30 January 13:34, by South South

          Eastern,

          Try to be specific and clear. I really can’t understand your point here, but here is my stand. Thomas Cirillo is nothing to us. Do you know why he is hiding in a hotel in Addis? He is afraid of us. Let him come back to South Sudan and meet us there. Talking nonsense will not help you to rule to South Sudan.

          repondre message

          • 30 January 13:42, by Eastern

            South South,

            Of course you have never understood me - I have strewn and scattered all over the place! Leave monkeys alone, go and calm down the naked jenge running amock in the western parts of Lakes state. You as well ask Kiir to decree the guns there to fall silent, if he’s indeed THE PRESIDENT!

            repondre message

            • 30 January 14:33, by South South

              Eastern,

              Ok, just go on like that with confusion because Kurkoo can’t spell out details like human beings, that why we call them monkeys. Kiir is a president of South Sudan, in your face. All these talks in net and in the hotels are meaningless to us as long as our country is under our control.

              repondre message

Comment on this article



