 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 30 January 2020

Sudan says following closely issue security workers sent to Libya

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudanese youth who returned from Libya outside Khartoum airport on 28 January, 2020 (ST photo)
January 29, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Minister of Information and government spokesman, Faisal Mohamed Saleh, announced the formation of an operations room to follow up the case of youth sent by the Emirati-based security company to Libya.

The Black Shield signed contracts nearly three hundreds of Sudanese youth to work as security guards in the UAE. But, once arrived in the Gulf country, they received military training and sent to Libya against their will, three months later; according to some defectors and families of the security workers.

In press statements on Wednesday after the weekly cabinet meeting, Saleh said that "An operating room has been formed over the past few days that includes representatives of the relevant authorities on this issue."

He said that the Ministry of Labour and Social Development reviewed the contracts and found that they did not violate the usual legal procedures to be followed by foreign firms.

He added that the youth signed these contracts and when they travelled to Abu Dhabi the company offered them two different contracts, one as security guards in the United Arab Emirates and the second as security guards in the oilfields outside the UAE, including Libya.

The Sudanese youths started returning to Sudan on Tuesday as some of them went directly to the Emirati embassy in Khartoum to demand their rights and hold accountable the company for luring them.

The minister said that the operations room had contacted the authorities in the UAE through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and that the Ministry of Labour also contacted recruitment agencies to review contracts with the Sudanese youth before their departure.

He praised the great cooperation that government agencies have found from the authorities in the United Arab Emirates.

Faisal said that the operating room is continuing its activities and works in full coordination with the authorities in the UAE and the matter will be resolved soon.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger can learn from China’s counter-terrorism efforts 2020-01-27 09:15:05 By Ronald Kato The Sahel region has seen an upsurge in violence in recent years. The violence has mostly come from militant groups and sometimes ethnic animosity. In Burkina Faso, Mali and (...)

Nuer girls courtship: Was there guided freedom of girls? 2020-01-24 06:28:01 By James Gatdet Dak January 23, 2020 --- First, please excuse my social or cultural story on previous freedom of Nuer girls, in case it doesn't prescribe to your lifestyle! I hope some young (...)

A renewed call on states of South Sudan 2020-01-21 07:06:29 By James Gatdet Dak First of all, I hope that our able leaders (peace partners) shall politically resolve the number and boundaries of states in the Republic of South Sudan. Or whoever is to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.