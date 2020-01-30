Sudan FFC hold demonstrations despite NUP opposition

 
 
 
Sudanese demonstrators chant slogans as they march along the street during anti-government protests in Khartoum, Sudan December 25, 2018. (Photo Reuters)
January 30, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) organized rallies in support of the completion of the transitional authority institutions despite the opposition of the National Umma Party of Sadiq al-Mahdi.

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), which spearheaded the December 2019 Revolution in Sudan, three days ago, launched calls for demonstrations and sit-ins to put pressure on the transitional government to complete the structures of the transitional authority, and to appoint civilian state governors.

The call was supported by the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) despite the NUP’s opposition to the rallies as it called to take to the street on Thursday.

The party of Sadiq al-Mahdi called on its allies to not take to the street on Thursday.

“Despite our support to the goals of the popular campaign to complete the structures of the transitional authority, we hope that the SPA will refrain from the protest processions to miss the opportunity for the enemies of the revolution who are lurking everywhere," NUP said.

This is not the first time that the FFC ignore the position of the largest party during Sudan last democratic elections held in 1986.

Recently al-Mahdi referred to the electoral results of 1986 and called to give his party a big share of the would-be appointed civilian governors but the FFC did not follow his request.

Sudan Tribune

