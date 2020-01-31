 
 
 
Upcoming round of talks will be decisive for peace in Sudan: Gatluak

Tut Kew Gatluak speaks to a reporter after a meeting with Sudan's al-Burhan in Khartoum on 2 November 2019 (ST photo)
January 30, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Juba is committed to making the next round of Sudan peace process decisive, said the South Sudanese presidential adviser for security affairs after his arrival in Khartoum on Thursday.

Tut Kew Gatluak who leads the South Sudanese mediation team delivered a message from President Salva Kiir to the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan about the progress made in the talks for peace in Sudan.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the South Sudanese official briefed al-Burhan on the ongoing preparations for the upcoming round of talks which is scheduled for 4 February.

The mediation held a consultative meeting with the head of the Sovereign Council on the progress of the peace process, the mediation arrangements for holding the next round of negotiations and the obstacles to the peace process, he added.

"We affirmed the commitment of President Salva Kiir Mayardit that the next round of negotiations will be decisive and end with the signing of a final peace agreement in Sudan," stressed the South Sudanese official.

On 14 December 2019, the government and the armed groups agreed to extend the talks to 15 February 2020.

However, talks for peace in the Two Areas with the SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu are stalled as the government rejects its demand to include seld-determination and the secular state in the talks.

Talks with Darfur armed groups have achieved progress but still, they demand to extend the transitional period and amend the constitutional period to allow them to participate in the government and to participate in the elections at the end of the transitional period.

The mediator said he would also meet Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok to discuss with him on the peace process.

About the stalled negotiations with the SPLM-N al-Hilu, he said the parties would resume discussions with "open hearts".

Further, he reiterated his government keenness to realize peace in Sudan saying it means also peace in South Sudan.

(ST)



