Sudan's FM calls to integrate Sudan into international community

Sudan's FM Asma Abdallah poses with Tibor Nagy (R) and Donald Booth at the State Department on 6 Nov 2019 (State Department -Photo)
January 30, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Foreign Minister Asma Abdallah has called to integrate Sudan into the international community and to not miss this historic opportunity and enable its government to solve the growing internal challenges.

Abdallah was speaking at a public event organized by the Atlantic Council’s Africa Centre in Washington on 29 January where she to discuss the difficulties facing Hamdok’s government.

The Sudanese top diplomat "acknowledged potential challenges that might disrupt the transition and asked for the support of the international community during this historic process," said the Centre in a short statement about the event.

She further called to normalize relations with Sudan, cancel international sanctions and remove its country from the terror list to create the needed conditions for a swift transition.

Abdallah "emphasized the need to reintegrate Sudan into the international community, encourage foreign investment to spur the economy, increase capital, and create much-needed jobs".

The U.S. top diplomat for Africa Tibor Nagy said on Thursday he discussed upgrading of diplomatic relations to ambassadorial level with minister Abdallah during his recent trip to Khartoum.

"We discussed next steps in the U.S.-Sudan partnership, including plans to move forward with the process of exchanging ambassadors," Nagy said in a tweet posted on Thursday.

He further said he discussed with the head of the Sovereign Council al-Burhan plans for security sector reform, and budget transparency.

Sudan has a $60 billion foreign debt that prevents any efforts to loans from the international financial institutions and discourages banks from giving loans to Khartoum.

Even if the country is eligible for debt relief, Sudan cannot launch this procedure because of its classification as a state sponsor of terrorism.

(ST)

  • 31 January 10:18, by Fathi

    For anyone interested in reading the truth on Sudan and the State Sponsor of Terrorism bs, why bashir wouldn’t even consider defending sudan in trial, and the CIA constantly lying about Sudan:

    https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2002/01/osama200201

    repondre message

    • 31 January 10:30, by Fathi

      It shows how Sudan was basically begging the US for better relations in 1996, 1997, and 1998. They were more than willing to give Osama to the US, give all the Al Qaeda secret intelligence (which clearly was years better than CIA & FBI) files to US, willing to share all intelligence files, stopped an embassy attack in Khartoum, captured terrorists of Kenya & tanzania bombings & offered them to US

      repondre message

      • 31 January 10:35, by Fathi

        Sudanese officials even begged FBI & CIA to enter Sudan & speak to anyone & go anywhere. All offers were rejected by the pervy president Bill Clinton, Susan Rice (race traitor), and many others. In addition, the US then destroyed Al-Shifa pharmaceutical factory, biggest in Sudan, due to CIA lies. Then followed crippling sanctions, covert war, full support for dividing Sudan, &now demands $7 billio

        repondre message

        • 31 January 10:49, by Fathi

          Given the nature of illogical actions, reactions, and responses by the US. I believe Israel & Saudi were dictating US policy toward Sudan. I wouldn’t be surprised if Mossad was the reason for CIA faulty info on Sudan and pervy Bill’s distrust of Sudan. Which leads me to believe that if Sudan wants good relations with the US, it must align itself with Israel.

          repondre message

Comment on this article



