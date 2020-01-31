 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 31 January 2020

US appoints new special envoy for South Sudan

January 31, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The U.S. Department of State Friday announced the appointment of a new special envoy for South Sudan.

W. Stuart Symington IV has been appointed “as Special Envoy for South Sudan. Special Envoy Symington will lead U.S. efforts to support the peace process and a successful political transition in South Sudan,” said the State Department on Friday.

Symington who is a retired Ambassador who previously served as Chief of Mission to Nigeria from 2016-2019, to Rwanda from 2008-2011, and to Djibouti from 2006-2008.

Ambassador Symington served as the U.S. Special Representative for the Central African Republic from 2014-2016.

In a letter sent to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on 13 November a bipartisan group of senators called to urgently appointed a special envoy to South Sudan to follow closely the stalled implementation of the peace agreement.

(ST)

