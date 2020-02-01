SPLM-N’s Agar reiterates rejection of self-determination for Sudan’s Two Areas



January 31, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Malik Agar, the head of the SPLM-N Agar renewed his rejection of calls for self-determination to South Kordofan and the Blue Nile state and revealed an agreement with the government to grant the two states the right to legislate until the constitutional conference.

Talks for peace between the transitional government and SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu are stalled due to the latter call for include self-determination and the secular state in the peace process.

For its part, the SPLM-N Agar has concluded a framework agreement for peace in the Two Area as they say that a peace agreement means to end the war and create a conducive environment for nationwide negotiations on the secular state.

The right of self-determination and the two armies during the transitional period are legitimate demands, "but they are not compatible with today’s conditions," said Agar in a speech delivered at a public meeting held in Baw locality of the Blue Nile State.

"We are the makers of the revolution. We fought the former regime for 30 years and contributed with others in uniting the opposition and the armed struggle forces and the other forces of the revolution, so why do we demand separation and we are the pillar of change."

He further said the people of the Two Areas should not continue the war for the separation of the state and religion in Sudan.

"Why do they pay this exorbitant bill alone?" He wondered.

He pointed out that the priority now should be given to ending the war, achieving peace, and returning the displaced and refugees to their villages.

"Then we will talk about the rest of the rights, especially the secular state, with the rest of the Sudanese."

The SPLM-N split in April 2017, when al-Hilu said that Agar and Yasir Arman ignored his demand to include the right to self-determination to the agenda of the peace talks.

On the issue of the two armies, Malik Aqar said that they submitted a proposal to form a single professional national army that reflects the diversity and upholds democracy and stability in the country.

He noted the agreement on the right to self-rule for the two regions.

"We agreed to give the Two Areas the right to legislate, which is a compromise for the issue of the separation between religion and the state until it is finally resolved at the constitutional conference."

Regarding the disagreement with al-Hilu, Agar said that the Movement "was subjected to a coup, which resulted in internal fighting in the Area, which killed a number of its best sons and daughters," he said about the fighting between the two factions following the rift.

However, he called for overcoming the disagreement, given that the "policy of anger and discrimination" would not serve the interests of the people in the Blue Nile.

"We have to reconcile in a way that leads us to unity. The coup group is responsible for the first internal fighting in our ranks since the first war, which served the agenda of our opponents," he said.

(ST)