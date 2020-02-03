 
 
 
Sudan’s al-Burhan invited to visit Washington

February 2, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The head of Sudan’s Transitional Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan received an invitation to visit Washington this week, said the official news agency SUNA on Sunday.

Al-Burhan speaks to the media flanked by Hamdok after the end of the mutiny of GIS forces (ST photo)

SUNA added that the "official invitation" was convoyed by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a phone call with al-Burhan.

"Pompeo invited the President of the Sovereign Council to visit the United States of America to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries and ways of developing them," further said the agency

The agency without giving a date for the visit, said: "Al-Burhan welcomed the invitation and promised to fulfil it shortly".

The U.S. administration was working to press the military to hand over power to a civilian-led government.

Also, U.S. officials during the first months of the transitional government said they would not remove Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list because of the participation of the Sudanese military in the government.

Whatever is the nature of the invitation, it marks a new development in the relations between the two countries and the US’s perception of the role of the Sudanese army in the democratic change in Sudan.

(ST)

  • 3 February 07:23, by Fathi

    So this is what the clown Tibor Nagy was really discussing with Saudi Arabia and Qatar ... ways to legitimize the military lol. Fat man Mike didn’t have the decency to meet with our civilian PM but he’s more than willing to talk to the wannabe dictator Burhan. I should’ve expected this from "we lied, we cheated, we stole" Mike.

    • 3 February 07:27, by Fathi

      Let Burhan try to be a man and try to carry out a military coup. We are not Egypt. We will have 40 million ready for all out civil war.

      • 3 February 07:30, by Fathi

        This week alone, the US has banned Sudanese from participating in the lottery visa program and now are attempting to military legitimize the military. Imagine how this kind of news is going to impact inflation.

        • 3 February 07:34, by Fathi

          Meanwhile they have their propagandists saying that the US fully supports civilian rule and is committed to democratic transition. They then proceed to point to all their so-called humanitarian "aid" and how they organized their so-called friends of Sudan group. The bullshit friends of Sudan group has done nothing but waste our time and their "aid" wouldn’t be needed if we weren’t on the SST list

          • 3 February 07:39, by Fathi

            Don’t forget that they say SST delisting is based on when Sudan accepts extortion of 8 billion dollars and when we finalize peace deal. Making those conditions known undermines the government’s negotiating position in both the 98 bombings victims and peace deal talks. Why would they negotiate in good faith knowing how desperate the government is?

            • 3 February 07:41, by Fathi

              Sudanese people better be patient until US elections in November or go get their guns ready.

  • 3 February 08:43, by Fathi

    I don’t ever want to hear any of these white saviors so-called activists talk about Sudan again. All of these hypocrites have been loud as hell complaining about Sudan and analyzing Sudan under a microscope. Now that it’s clear the US government has some sort of fetish with Sudanese suffering, they’ve all of a sudden gone quiet. Where is George Clooney, John Pendergast, Alex de Waal, etc? lol

