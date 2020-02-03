Sudan’s al-Burhan invited to visit Washington

February 2, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The head of Sudan’s Transitional Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan received an invitation to visit Washington this week, said the official news agency SUNA on Sunday.

Al-Burhan speaks to the media flanked by Hamdok after the end of the mutiny of GIS forces (ST photo)

SUNA added that the "official invitation" was convoyed by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a phone call with al-Burhan.

"Pompeo invited the President of the Sovereign Council to visit the United States of America to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries and ways of developing them," further said the agency

The agency without giving a date for the visit, said: "Al-Burhan welcomed the invitation and promised to fulfil it shortly".

The U.S. administration was working to press the military to hand over power to a civilian-led government.

Also, U.S. officials during the first months of the transitional government said they would not remove Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list because of the participation of the Sudanese military in the government.

Whatever is the nature of the invitation, it marks a new development in the relations between the two countries and the US’s perception of the role of the Sudanese army in the democratic change in Sudan.

