FFC to meet SRF on Thursday over outstanding issues in Sudan peace talks

Sudan's govt negotiating team spokesman Mohamed H Eltaishi (L) and al-Hadi Idris speak to reporters in Juba on 17 October 2019 (ST photo)
February 4, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The ruling Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and the armed groups alliance Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) postponed their meeting in Juba to Thursday.

The FFC and the SRF had agreed to meet on Tuesday to discuss a number of outstanding issues, particularly their demands to extend the transitional period and their participation in the transitional government.

"We were prepared to meet them today but they called us asking to postpone the meeting for Thursday," SRF leader Hadi Idriss told Sudan Tribune on Tuesday.

The FFC held an emergency meeting in Khartoum on Tuesday to discuss the repercussions of al-Burhan surprising meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister in Uganda on Monday.

He further said they discussed several issues with the negotiating team and they are expecting a breakthrough in the upcoming days.

On 31 January, the FFC leadership issued a statement praising the efforts done in Juba for a comprehensive peace agreement with the SRF groups and expressed readiness to compromise with them over the outstanding issues.

(ST)

  • 5 February 07:22, by Fathi

    Any ideas how much longer the SRF would like to extend the transition?

    repondre message

Comment on this article



