Hamdok welcomes al-Burhan statement about his meeting with Netanyahu

February 5, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok Wednesday welcomed the statement issued by the chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council over his meeting with Israel’s Prime Minister.

Al-Burhan on Tuesday issued a statement admitting that he had violated the Constitutional Document when he met with the Israeli premier as the text governing the transition provides that the foreign policy will be determined and conducted by the government.

However, the army general added that he acted in good faith to serve the national security and achieve the higher interests of the Sudanese people.

"We welcome General Burhan’s statement about his meeting with the Prime Minister of Israel," Hamdok said in a series of tweets posted on Wednesday morning.

"The Constitutional Document is the legal framework that defines responsibilities. We must adhere to the roles and powers as it provides," he further stressed.

In the third part of tweets posted in Arabic and English, the Sudanese prime minister recalled that Sudan foreign policy must be conducted by the transitional cabinet.

On Monday, the government spokesman Faisal Mohamed Saleh said that the Council of Ministers was not informed of the meeting.

On Sunday and Monday Hamdok was in Djibouti where is the headquarters of IGAD a regional group that Sudan’s chairs for the first time since its creation.

Hamdok used to repeat that the civil and military components of the transitional authority have been working hand-to-hand in total harmony and dismissed allegations that the army generals take decisions breaching the transitional constitution.

(ST)

  • 5 February 09:49, by Mayendit

    Our brothers and sisters from Northern Sudan are not one page. Basically, after break away of South Sudan perhaps, the future of Northern Sudanese people is absolutely unpredictable and on top of that, the people are so confused even the Official in government aren’t sure what future will look like. Friends of mine are saying, they will soon asking South Sudanese people to accept their apologies

  • 5 February 09:59, by Mayendit

    Ahamed told me, the Northern Sudanese people will soon open the case about asking South Sudanese people to forgive them for the mistreatment which was done on South Sudanese people adding, they have realized their wrongdoing but he say, the people in Khartoum are not happy when South Sudanese people gained her independence but I ask him that, do you think will be possible and he say yes because we

