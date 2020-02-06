South Sudan disbursed $40m for peace implementation: African union

February 6, 2020 (JUBA) - The Peace and Security Council(PSC) of the African Union said that the South Sudanese government released $40m for the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

President Salva Kiir speaks at the army’s command council in Juba on October 31, 2019 (PPU photo)

Speaking before the PSC on 27 January, the Interim Chairperson of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) Augostino Njoroge said that Juba did not provide the money needed to ensure the implementation of the pre-transition arrangements during the 100-day extension period.

However, the Council in a statement released on 5 February about this meeting said that the government disbursed 40 million dollars.

The PSC “Takes note of the 40 million United States Dollars released by the government for support to the implementation process of the Revitalized Agreement”.

Further, the regional body called “for the urgent release of the balance of funds” required to undertake critical tasks towards the formation of the national unity government.

Njoroge at the time indicated that Juba did not provide the needed funds “until the 17th of December 2019, 35 days into the 100 days extension”.

In line with Entebbe agreement of last November, the parties should form the transitional national unity government on 22 February 2020.

The Council urged the parties to commit to the extended deadline of 22 February and to work together towards building trust and confidence.

The regional body also disclosed that Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa have provided financial and material support to the government of South Sudan in support of the implementation process of the revitalized peace pact.

It welcomed the decision of the African Union (AU) Ad Hoc High-LevelCommittee for South Sudan (C5), comprising the Republics of South Africa (Chair), Algeria, Chad, Nigeria and Rwanda to hold a meeting on South Sudan on the margins of the 33rd summit of the African Union head of states on 9 February 2020.

Furthermore, it called on the IGAD leaders to follow the AU C5 and to discuss South Sudan’s peace implementation on the margins of the AU Summit.

(ST)