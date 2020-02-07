Sudan’s Burhan and Hamdok agree to enhance coordination



February 6, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The head of the Sovereign Council and the prime minister of Sudan Thursday agreed to overcome the political crisis raised by the meeting with the Israeli prime minister and to enhance joint coordination to achieve the goals of the transitional period.

The meeting between Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Abdallah Hamdok took place on Thursday evening after separate meetings held with them by three members of the Sovereign Council: Mohamed Hamdan Hemetti, Aisha Musa and Siddig Tawer.

In a first time, the three members of the Sovereign agreed with the prime minister on the need to work together to achieve the goals of the revolution and implement the transitional period, according to a short dispatch by the official news agency, SUNA.

Later on, the spokesman of the Sudanese presidency and member of the Sovereign Council Mohamed al-Faki released a laconic statement announcing that al-Buran and Hamdok held a meeting at the Sudanese presidency with the participation of the three members of the Sovereign Council who turned mediators.

"The joint meeting stressed the importance of continued consultation between the institutions of the Transitional Authority to achieve stability ( in the country)," al-Faki further said.

Al-Burhan meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu triggered a dissent between him and Hamdok as the later said that the head of Sovereign Council breached the transitional constitutional when he met with Israeli head of government.

In line with the Constitutional Declaration, the Sovereign Council has limited attributions enumerated in the text while the government conducts the country’s internal and external affairs.

However, the gap has been widened on Wednesday when al-Burhan said he had informed Hamdok of the meeting with Netanyahu.

On the same day, the council of ministers issued a statement denying that Hamdok had been aware of the meeting.

In a related development; Sadiq al-Mahdi the leader of the National Umma Party rejected the normalization with Israel saying it "is harmful to the national, Arab, and Islamic interests".

Al-Mahdi further said in a press conference held in Khartoum that al-Burhan’s meeting with Netanyahu, "has a bitter fruit and its results are negative."

For its part, the SPLM-N led by Malik Agar issued a statement calling for better coordination between the institutions of the transitional authority.

The further warned that the counter-revolutionary groups will use this rift against the democratic forces and the transitional authority.

"What is happening now could jeopardise the prospect of achieving peace which is our number one priority," stressed the SPLM-N Agar.

