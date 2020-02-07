Sudan’s SRF says concerned by delay in Juba peace process

February 7, 2020 (KHARTOUM/JUBA) - The Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) Friday said concerned about the negative impact of al-Burhan-Netanyahu meeting on the peace process in Juba.

The peace talks with the SRF had to resume on 4 February, but political developments in Khartoum and the dissent between the civilian-led government and the military component of the Sovereign Council led to postponing the talks.

“It is imperative that the repercussions of the Entebbe meeting do not negatively affect the progress of the peace process in Juba,” said Osama Said, SRF Spokesman in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Friday morning.

He further pointed out they fear that repeated postponement of the resumption of negotiations may impact on the whole peace process.

The SRF spokesman told Sudan Tribune that the mediation informed them about the arrival of the government delegation to Juba and that talks would resume on the same day in the evening.

The transitional government and the SRF are supposed to conclude the talks and sign a comprehensive peace agreement on 14 February.

However, until now the government stroke only two deals with the SPLM-N led by Malik Agar and another one with Eltom Hajo of Central Sudan’s track.

The talks of the East Sudan track have not yet started and Darfur armed groups demand to extend the transitional period and to establish one region in the western Sudan region.

On this respect, Osama Said confirmed the arrival to Juba of some members of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) delegation adding that the discussions between the two sides will begin after the expected arrival of the coalition leaders on Friday evening.

The FFC and SRF will discuss the reservations and concerns voiced by the ruling coalition over the peace process.

Some FFC leaders rejected the deal with Hajo saying there was no need for such a deal and the political process should be restricted to the armed groups.

Also, the ruling coalition said concerned by the various demands by Darfur groups over the power-sharing and the status of Darfur region.

(ST)