 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 7 February 2020

Sudan’s SRF says concerned by delay in Juba peace process

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Jeremiah Mamabolo (2nd R) poses with SRF leaders in Juba on 15 December (ST photo)

February 7, 2020 (KHARTOUM/JUBA) - The Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) Friday said concerned about the negative impact of al-Burhan-Netanyahu meeting on the peace process in Juba.

The peace talks with the SRF had to resume on 4 February, but political developments in Khartoum and the dissent between the civilian-led government and the military component of the Sovereign Council led to postponing the talks.

“It is imperative that the repercussions of the Entebbe meeting do not negatively affect the progress of the peace process in Juba,” said Osama Said, SRF Spokesman in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Friday morning.

He further pointed out they fear that repeated postponement of the resumption of negotiations may impact on the whole peace process.

The SRF spokesman told Sudan Tribune that the mediation informed them about the arrival of the government delegation to Juba and that talks would resume on the same day in the evening.

The transitional government and the SRF are supposed to conclude the talks and sign a comprehensive peace agreement on 14 February.

However, until now the government stroke only two deals with the SPLM-N led by Malik Agar and another one with Eltom Hajo of Central Sudan’s track.

The talks of the East Sudan track have not yet started and Darfur armed groups demand to extend the transitional period and to establish one region in the western Sudan region.

On this respect, Osama Said confirmed the arrival to Juba of some members of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) delegation adding that the discussions between the two sides will begin after the expected arrival of the coalition leaders on Friday evening.

The FFC and SRF will discuss the reservations and concerns voiced by the ruling coalition over the peace process.

Some FFC leaders rejected the deal with Hajo saying there was no need for such a deal and the political process should be restricted to the armed groups.

Also, the ruling coalition said concerned by the various demands by Darfur groups over the power-sharing and the status of Darfur region.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 7 February 15:37, by Fathi

    The FFC is right to be concerned with the status of the Darfur region. Why do they want to establish 1 region in western Sudan? How do they benefit from it being 1 region in western Sudan? Wouldn’t there be more representatives for Darfur how it is now?

    repondre message

    • 7 February 15:49, by Fathi

      Sudanese people must ask themselves why Bashir wanted to divide Darfur into 5 states. Sudanese people should also look at the size of each state. Sudanese people should look at Minawi’s twitter picture and see the war criminal that he’s proud to have taken a picture with.
      https://twitter.com/ArkoMinawi

      repondre message

      • 7 February 16:00, by Fathi

        This article forgets to mention that they not only wanted to extend the transitional period & be representatives in the transitional government, but they are also demanding to be eligible to run for office after the transitional period. Extending the transitional period, will give more time for Burhan to be president of the sovereign council.

        repondre message

        • 7 February 16:02, by Fathi

          Furthermore, running for office post-transition will lead to Burhan or Hemedti using that as an excuse to run for office/rig elections in 2022.

          repondre message

          • 7 February 16:09, by Fathi

            The government must reject the demand of running for office post-transition. It must also demand that all armed groups are absorbed into the military. There must be oversight of where funds allocated to the Darfur region are spent.

            repondre message

            • 7 February 16:34, by Fathi

              "they fear that repeated postponement of the resumption of negotiations may impact on the whole peace process."
              Didn’t the SRF postpone talks two months ago, then they blamed it on the South Sudanese mediator? Did the government postpone negotiations before? Why would they release that statement whenthey know"arrival of the government delegation to Juba and that talks would resume on the same day

              repondre message

            • 7 February 17:08, by Fathi

              Sudan’s military developing closer relations with Israel, Uganda, and possibly the US must be concerning. I bet Abdul Wahid will soon start to change his view on things too lol

              repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


China and Muslim minority 2020-02-05 13:22:47 By Mohamed Alhassan Alsayed What is the truth about the situation of the Muslim Uighur minority in Xinjiang autonomous region in northwest China? And how does Islam become an instrument of war (...)

Delay referendum on S. Sudan states, implement R-ARCISS 2020-02-04 08:18:58 By Ukongo Benson Athia Every South Sudanese should be concerned about achieving peace in the Country after the destructive war of 2013. I am sending in my contribution to the negotiating parties (...)

Implication of terrorism on human rights and peace 2020-02-01 08:34:52 By Ukongo Benson Athia The term “terrorism” thus, draws its meanings from the term terror. Literally, the term “terrorism”, which has been facing the world since the World War II, is yet to acquire (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.