Sudan says hopeful to sign comprehensive peace deal

February 7, 2020 (JUBA) - The spokesman for the government negotiating delegation, Mohamed Hassan al-Taishi, Friday expressed hopes that a comprehensive peace agreement will be signed soon after the resumption of talks with the armed movements in Juba.

After a three-day delay, peace talks between the transitional government and Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) Darfur Track resumed in Juba on Friday. On the same days, also, the government started talks with the eastern Sudan groups.

Discussions with the SPLM-N led by Abdel-Aziz al-Hilu on the conflict in the Blue Nile and the Nuba Mountains are expected to resume on Saturday.

Al-Taishi who also a member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council spoke to reporters in Juba after a meeting with the Darfur groups.

He affirmed that the government delegation returned to Juba to resume talks on the various peace tracks, after a delay caused by the repercussions of the meeting between the head of the Transitional Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

"There is a great possibility to reach a peace agreement in the various tracks and that the consultations conducted by the delegation in Khartoum with the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) resulted in an agreement on all issues of dispute in the previous round," a-Taishi said.

"This paves the way to reach a full agreement on most issues," he added.

He further called on all parties to exert the needed efforts to reach a comprehensive peace agreement in the near future.

Also, he reiterated the government’s readiness to fully address the root causes of the war in Sudan and fulfil peace requirements.

"Sudan and its people are fully prepared to achieve peace, so we should not miss this opportunity," he stressed.

The government and the SRF groups agreed to seal a comprehensive peace deal on or before 14 February 2020.

Regarding the peace talks with the SPLM-N al-Hilu, talks are stalled over the secular state and self-determination for the Two Areas but the government refuses to include these issues in the peace process saying they should be addressed during the constitutional conference.

