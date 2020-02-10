FFC, RSF form joint committee to resolve outstanding issues in Sudan’s peace process

February 10, 2020 (JUBA) - The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and their partners the Sudanese Revolutionary Forces (SRF) formed a six-member committee to discuss ways to strengthen the cohesion of their alliance and to draft an agreement on the conflicting issues.

The FFC voiced reservations over some demands made by the armed groups during the Juba peace talks including the participation in the transitional government and amendment of the constitutional document in a way to allow the primacy of peace deal when there is a divergence with the constitutional document.

The need to settle these disagreements and the need to conclude the peace negotiations pushed the FFC and the SRF to meet in Juba on Sunday to discuss the outstanding issues.

In a joint statement released on Monday morning, the two sides said they agreed to form a joint committee to discuss the issues of disagreement and to draft a deal on it.

"The meeting agreed to forget the past and open a new page through a political agreement to negotiated between them to enhance the joint efforts supporting the peace process and resolve the outstanding political and organizational issues".

Besides the differences that emerged during negotiations with the transitional military council and the formation of the transitional government, the SRF groups said they were not consulted during the negotiations with the military council from April to August.

Since, the armed groups demanded to review the FFC leadership body.

Osama Osman, SRF Spokesman told Sudan Tribune on Monday that the joint committee will begin its meetings on Monday afternoon in Juba.

He added the discussions will focus on the demands of the armed groups in the peace talks and the organizational aspects related to the FFC structures.

