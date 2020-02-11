 
 
 
Burhan’s invitation to Washington does not mean support to Sudan’s military: U.S. official

Transitional Military Council leader, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (SUNA photo)
February 10, 2020 (WASHINGTON) - U.S. senior official said on Monday that the invitation of the head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council to visit Washington does not mean to support the military component of the Transitional Authority in the country.

The official who preferred not to be identified made his remarks during a media briefing call with some journalists on the occasion of a visit of the US secretary of State to Angola, Senegal and Ethiopia and other two Gulf countries from 15 to 19 February.

24 hours ahead of a meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US Secretary of State called General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and invited him to visit Washington on 2 February.

The move was seen as a shift in the US policy towards Sudan’s civilian-led government. Some even went to say that the invitation gave the green light to the military component to put aside the civilian component and to control the country alone.

Asked about the sense of this invitation, the senior official who spoke exclusively on Africa, however, reiterated the support of the US administration to Hamdok’s government and praised the good cooperation between the two components.

"Absolutely, the United States of America continues to support the transition process and the civilian-led transitional government," he said.

He further recalled that he was in Khartoum about 10 days ago and stressed he was "optimistic" that "both Prime Minister Hamdok and General Burhan saw their relationship as a partnership". He said it was not the impression he had during his first visit to Sudan last year.

"So (...) yes, the United States of America continues to very strongly support the transition and to support the civilian part of the government".

"And as far as meetings go, we’ll just see what happens in the future," he emphasized.

Speaking about his meeting with Netanyahu, al-Burhan said it was suggested by the American administration.

Sudan’s removal from terror list

Commenting on Sudan’s delisting process from the State Sponsors of Terrorism (SST) list, the official said it will take some more time.

He recalled his previous statements about Sudan’s removal from the SST list saying it was a process "not flipping a light switch".

"As far as meetings go, obviously, there are still to be some meetings in the future," he said.

"Meetings in the past are not by themselves limiting, so stay tuned as to potential future meetings," he further added.

Several sources close to the Sudanese file in Washington expected that the rescission of Sudan’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism would take place this month.

However, the statement of the senior official who exclusively spoke about Africa gives the impression that Washington has not yet finalized its procedures.

Last week, Sudanese Justice Minister Nasr al-Din Abdel Bari was in Washington for meetings with US Under Secretary for Africa Tibor Nagy to discuss some reforms on religious freedom and human rights his government plans to enact soon.

Also, Nagy was in Khartoum on 27 January to discuss a set of issues related to the process with the Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and Foreign Minister Asma Abdallah.

(ST)

  • 11 February 11:31, by Fathi

    This sounds like Tibor Nagy.

    • 11 February 11:34, by Fathi

      "Absolutely, the United States of America continues to support the transition process and the civilian-led transitional government"

      I call bs. How has the US helped support the civilian-led transitional government???
      Did anyone ask what is so important that he called is meeting with Burhan and invited him to Washington when Hamdok didn’t get that same invite to meet or speak with him?

      • 11 February 11:37, by Fathi

        If the US government isn’t truly supporting the military by inviting Burhan to meet with Netanyahu and then with Pompeo, then why didn’t they at least to try to mask their lies by inviting Hamdok or at least the foreign minister?

        • 11 February 11:41, by Fathi

          I’m telling you, the US doesn’t give a damn about democracy.

          In fact, the US senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio advised the Bolivian Military to carry out a coup against the democratically elected Evo Morales a couple months ago due to him nationalizing lithium.

          • 11 February 11:46, by Fathi

            It all started by the falsely accusing Evo Morales of election fraud, which he offered to redo even though he denied election fraud.
            Then the US painted Evo Morales as dictator because the constitution didn’t allow him to run for another term.

            • 11 February 11:49, by Fathi

              Will the US paint their puppet Paul Kagame as a dictator when Rwanda holds next elections? Don’t get me wrong, I believe Paul Kagame is a great president, but Evo Morales was also good. Why the double standards?

              The US doesn’t give a damn about democracy. "Do as I say, not what I do lookin ass.

              Then this loser trump has the nerve to refer to us as shithole countries.

              • 11 February 11:56, by Fathi

                The Egyptians say "don’t trust the military".

                My advice is not to trust the military or the US.

                The US has placed Sudan up for auction and the highest bidder is UAE/Saudi. We will Nat Turner both of UAE & Saudi. We have many Sudanese in both including mercenaries in Yemen. Someone tell Jeff Bezos to purchase the mercenaries to get revenge on MBS

                • 11 February 12:01, by Fathi

                  Don’t trust the military and the US*

                  • 11 February 12:02, by Fathi

                    Keep in mind the US gov has yet to remove the SST nearly a year after we removed Bashir, extoring SDN for 8 billion, pressured the FFC to agree to this power sharing BS, sanctioned us for child soldiers which we wouldn’t have had if it wasn’t for Saudi & US war on Yemen, Pompeo didn’t meet with Hamdok but meeting Burhan, & banned SDN from VISA participation

                    • 11 February 12:06, by Fathi

                      So, how specifically has the US government helped the civil-led transitional government?

                      Organizing some friends of Sudan group? These friends aren’t helping for at least 4 more months, which is a lot of time for the military to plot and orchestrate a coup. Donor conference will then prop up the military.

                      • 11 February 12:11, by Fathi

                        Be realistic. Why would the US not want puppets (Burhan & Hemedti) to run Sudan? Burhan & Hemedti will sell everything as long as they get to stay in power. Why would the US want democracy in a country where the people are against Palestinian oppression/ Israeli occupation (so was Evo Morales)?

                        • 11 February 12:14, by Fathi

                          Why would Burhan & Hemedti support a military coup against Bashir if it means giving up power to a people that are aware of their crimes in Darfur and at the sit-in? Why would they give up power when they control the gold, oil, etc.. and also have the guns? Don’t be foolish and don’t turn against the civilian officials.

                          • 11 February 12:22, by Fathi

                            I expect things to worsen in the next 4 months. There will be corrupt people paid off to direct the anger, caused by the worsening conditions, toward Hamdok. Do not fall for it.

                            Hamdok needs to get resistance committees to coordinate with each other to deliver & monitor vital resources oil & bread/wheat/flour etc.

