Sudan’s peace is virtually impossible under misleading rumours

By Mahmoud A. Suleiman

This article comes against the backdrop of the zigzags and the ups and downs of the Peace Process, which is considered one of the three slogans of the glorious popular revolution of 19 December 2018 that removed forever the ruling regime of the defunct National Congress Party (NCP) headed by its Damned mentioning, the deposed now, President Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir who committed the most heinous crimes against humanity, war crimes and crimes of Genocide against innocent Sudanese civilian citizens in the regions of Darfur and South Kordofan, in the Nuba Mountains, and in the South of the Blue Nile in Ingasana, and let alone for the rest of the crimes he committed against the citizens of Beja in Eastern Sudan and against the citizens of the Northern region of Sudan in Kajbar and Amri and the areas of the dams.

The Transitional Sudanese Government headed by Prime Minister Doctor Abdullah Hamdok and his Council of Ministers has been making extreme efforts to provide all inputs that would help achieve a Comprehensive, Just and Sustainable Peace in Sudan. But there are groups that can be called the political rivalries and some are counter-revolution in disguise both tirelessly working against achieving the Peace Process that keep spreading false rumours to create tension and Falsifying facts and creating a climate of suspicion about the efficiency of the transitional government. And one of these false harmful rumours that is that the Prime Minister Dr Hamdock has tried to place the state of Sudan under the tutelage of the United Nations (UN) and that this act is contrary to the sovereignty of Sudan, but in fact, the promoters of these lies do not understand that the process of achieving a comprehensive and sustainable peace in Sudan cannot be reached Without the Participation of the branches of the United Nations (UN) specialized in dealing with and providing peace requirements.

There are so many questions that impose themselves and are trying to find immediate answers, which is as to whether the Sudanese Transitional Government that suffers from a legacy of Poverty can provide the required money and security to meet the needs of the Internally Displaced People (IDPs) and the Refugees to return to their original villages and lands while on top of that Providing food, drink, Education inputs that include schools, teachers and classrooms besides adequately functioning health services to them and In addition to providing security and protection from the evils of the armed bandit criminals who are scattered in all regions and states, especially in the Darfur region which is adjacent to the countries of the western African neighbourhood?

And here comes the logical question that says, from where the Sudanese Transitional Government could find a Trustworthy Military Force that can come and be used to provide comprehensive security for these vulnerable and defenceless societies that were mentioned previously in the previous lines and referred to above?

The required military force is available only through the neutral body capable of providing that force, is the United Nations organization. We must not forget that that United Nations organization has previously provided The African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (known by its acronym UNAMID) is a joint African Union (AU) and United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission formally approved by United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 1769 on 31 July 2007, to bring stability to the war-torn Darfur region of Sudan. It is noteworthy in addition to the foregoing, that the components of the Sudanese people should not understand that the provision of these essential packages by the United Nations Organization for Peace in Sudan is necessarily the kind of Trusteeship from the Former Colonial Countries. Thus, the malicious rumours that are very harmful to the fate of the country of Sudan promoted by some of the fools have been refuted, and as the saying goes, the junk fills its pouch! The validity of the circulating rumours that Hamdock sent a letter to the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General requesting them to place Sudan under the international guardianship has also been refuted.

In addition to the aforementioned, remains the important issue of how to deal with the armies of the armed struggle movements that include the Sudanese Justice and Equality Movement (JEM), the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Mona Arko Menawi (SLM/A MM, the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdel Wahid Muhammad Ahmed al-Nur (SLM/A Nur and the SPLM army/ North of Malik Agar and then comes (SPLM/North led by Abdulaziz Al-Helou and other armies other than those mentioned.

Here is a part of an article that refutes the accusations against Dr Abdalla Hamdock, the interim Prime Minister of Sudan:

According to clarification from a knowledgeable source:

(1) The Sudan Mission to the United Nations Sent by the Prime Minister’s letter to the United Nations Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council the Prime Minister’s speech, which is the same as the one that spread on social media.

(2) A misconception has spread on social media about the content of the Prime Minister’s speech.

(3) Everyone knows that the peace talks now underway in Juba are concerned with achieving peace throughout Sudan. It is a peace protected by the political will of the government and the armed parties.

(4) In preparation for the period of peace, the Prime Minister addressed the Secretary-General and the Security Council to the needs of the country to make peace sustainable with the support of the United Nations and the international community.

(5) Sudan is a member state of the United Nations, just as all the countries of the world and its charter are bound to support member states, especially those emerging from conflict.

6) ) The current international presence in Sudan, whether in Darfur or Abyei, is a peace-keeping force in accordance with Chapter VII of the Charter, which permits the use of force, given that the situation constitutes a threat to international peace and security.

7) ) The current Sudanese government, its prime minister addressed the United Nations to shift the international presence from peacekeeping to peacebuilding in accordance with Chapter VI of the Charter and this is a positive transition considering that peacebuilding requires the support of the international community to promote peace through the development of areas affected by the war in Darfur and the Blue Nile South Kordofan and eastern Sudan.

8) Those who oppose opponents of the government’s approach have forgotten or forgotten the huge needs of Sudan to establish and sustain peace, which certainly surpasses Sudan’s financial and technical capabilities.

First: After peace, the refugees and the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) will return to their homes, and their numbers will reach more than three million. Can the current economic situation address the resettlement of these people and provide them with the reasons for a decent life for them, or can we ask the international community for help?

Secondly: We have fighters in the armed movements, numbering about one million, this number needs to address their conditions by either integrating them into the Regular Armed Forces or subjecting them to the so-called DDR, which is the programme of Demobilization, Disarmament and Reintegration (DDR) into civilian life by training them to lead a convincing and comfortable civilian life for them so that they do not return to bear arms again. This is a complex technical programme that is financially expensive; the United Nations has the expertise and has the capacity to bring in financial resources from countries and international financial institutions. To make clearer and easily understood here is what is meant by the term Disarmament which entails the physical removal of the means of combat from ex-belligerents (weapons, ammunition, etc.); Demobilization entails the disbanding of armed groups; while Reintegration describes the process of reintegrating former combatants into civilian society, ensuring against the possibility of resurgence.

Thirdly: Conflict areas have many Minefields to be removed and this is an expensive process and requires technical effort. Here, one says that the price of one mine does not exceed five dollars. As for the cost of removing one mine, it does exceed five hundred dollars. This is contrary to the seriousness of the operation.

9) ) What the Prime Minister requested is a special political mission in accordance with Article VI of the United Nations Charter, and this is what is applied in preparation for ending the peacekeeping missions and it is applied in all countries that have emerged from conflicts such as Colombia, Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast, Liberia and others for example.

10) ) By virtue of the formation of the special political mission, the military component will not be significant. It will be limited in number to follow up on what has been agreed on in the security arrangements issues in the upcoming peace agreement.

(11) The civil component will be predominant in number and concerned with the implementation of projects and needs identified by the Government of Sudan in accordance with its priorities and these priorities are those that Prime Minister referred to in his speech to the Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council. This means that the special political mission will operate as determined by the government of Sudan.

The illustration is from His Excellency Ambassador Omer Muhammed Ahmed Siddig, Permanent Representative of Sudan to the United Nations and Head of the Sudan Mission in New York.

And based on what has been previously mentioned in detail, there is no place for filing charges that hiding the truth and Reversing the evidence. It remains unfair to Falsifying facts and continues to weave its malicious strings through the remnants of the ousted, defeated, criminal (NCP) regime. Accordingly, the Sudanese people must implement their sharp acumen to reach to the truth.

Miguel de Cervantes has been quoted as saying: "One falsehood spoils a thousand truths." "Truth indeed rather alleviates than hurts, and will always bear up against falsehood, as oil does above water."

French President Charles de Gaulle has been quoted as saying: "whoever cannot win the war cannot win the peace".

Dr. Mahmoud A. Suleiman is an author, columnist and a blogger. His blog is http://thussudan.wordpress.com/